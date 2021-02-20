Higher levels of Scots receive Covid-19 blows compared to England and Ireland N.





Coronavirus health A higher percentage of people living in Scotland have received a Covid-19 vaccination than in England and Northern Ireland, according to the latest official figures. Saturday, 20 February 2021, 1:24 pm “/> Recent official figures show that 25.5 per cent of people in Scotland have received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, a slightly higher percentage of the population than the UK average of 25.3 per cent Data from the Office for National Statistics show that more than a quarter of Scots 25.4 per cent of the total Scottish population have received an initial dose of the vaccine. This is slightly higher than the national average. Register for our public interest newsletters – get the latest news on Coronavirus Register for our public interest newsletters – get the latest news on Coronavirus Wales alone had a higher vaccination rate, with 26.6 percent of its population having received a stroke. The figures for England and Northern Ireland are 25.3 per cent and 23.0 per cent respectively. As of 19 February, a total of 16,875,536 people across the UK had been given a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. This amounts to 25.3 per cent of the total UK population and 32 per cent of people aged 18 and over. In Scotland, 1,386,152 people were vaccinated by Friday morning, almost a third of those aged 18 and over. This also includes 99.9 percent of care home residents and 80 percent of care home staff. Vaccination rates among Scots aged 80 and over and 75 to 79 have exceeded the estimated population for these age groups, the figures show. About 94 percent of people in the age group of 70 to 74, as well as 74 percent of those aged 65 to 69, also had a first injection. The figures also show that the percentage of people who test positive for Covid-19 has dropped in all four UK countries, suggesting that the immunization program is giving an effect. In Scotland, estimates suggest that 29,200 people about one in 180 people had Covid-19 in the week ending Feb. 12, up from 35,400 the previous week. This compares with 481,300 people (one in 115) in England; 24,600 (one in 125) in Wales; and 17,800 (one in 10) in Northern Ireland who tested positive for the virus during the same period. The results suggest that infection rates with new variants of the coronavirus have also dropped or flattened in all four countries in the UK. Recent Scottish figures show that the number of Covid deaths in care homes has dropped dramatically over the past three weeks. Care homes now account for a smaller proportion of virus deaths than at any time since March last year. A message from the Editor: Thanks for reading this article. Have been more dependent on your support than ever since the change in consumer habits brought about by the coronavirus affects our advertisers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos