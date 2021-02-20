International
Piyush Goyal calls for a Nation One Standard to bring uniformity
Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal stressed on Saturday the need for the ‘One Nation One Standard’ to bring uniformity and said laboratory testing in India should be of global standards.
The Minister said this while reviewing the work of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
“It’s time to start the ‘One Nation One Standard’ Mission and make India a leader in setting global standards in setting standards,” Goyal was quoted as saying in an official statement.
While all areas of production and services should be included in this national mission, bringing national uniformity and standardization to all types of public procurement and tendering can be an immediate delivery, Goyal said.
The Minister said that the strength and character of the nation is often illustrated by the standards it sets for the quality of its products and services. “It’s time for India to decide on nothing less than the best,” the statement said.
Goyal urged the BIS to explore international partnerships and associations to achieve synergies in this area.
The Minister said that laboratory testing in India should be of world standards and added that modern equipment and latest technologies should be used there.
He demanded that the gap analysis of BIS and government laboratories be taken on a priority basis.
Referring to the issue of different institutions and PSUs that have a variety of non-uniform standards, he said that efforts should be made to unite different standards under one standard as much as possible.
The Minister said that industry should be invited for more dialogue, participation and cooperation in this mission of “one nation one standard”.
The certification process should be kept as simple as possible to avoid duplication of work, he said.
Goyal said, “We should aim to be the world leader in having maximum industrial products according to Indian Standards and no one should feel the need to go abroad to get quality certification.”
The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Department of Consumer Affairs and BIS among others. The detailed presentation was made by the BIS regarding various areas of progress that is being made, the statement said.
