Taiwan authorizes the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the strokes begin in two weeks





Taiwan ordered 10 million doses of AstraZeneca / Oxford University vaccine.

Shooting is expected to arrive next week and inoculations should begin within a week after.

Taiwan also has orders with the COVAX and Moderna program.

Visit the Business section in Insider for more stories. On Saturday, the Taiwanese government issued an emergency authorization to use the AstraZeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine, with inoculations expected to begin in the next two weeks. Reuters reported. Assuming the documents are in order, the first shots will be delivered within a week of arrival, Director-General of Food and Drug Administration Wu Shou-mei told reporters. Taiwan announced in December it had purchased nearly 20 million doses of vaccines, including 10 million from AstraZeneca and 4.76 million doses from the global COVAX vaccine program. The first batch of 200,000 AstraZeneca vaccines provided by COVAX could start arriving next week, Reuters reported. The process of granting his emergency use approval for an additional 5 million doses ordered by US drugmaker Moderna Inc. is in full swing, Wu said. news link. Taiwan has one population of 23,843,979, and aims to receive 30 million doses of vaccine to cover about 65% of the island’s population, giving priority first to health and quarantine staff, the report said. The approval will be welcome news for many as Taiwan complained that a vaccine deal with BioNTech had been blocked by ‘outside forces’ in December, according to CNN. Germany’s BioNTech SE said: “BioNTech is committed to helping end the pandemic for people around the world and we aim to supply Taiwan with our vaccine as part of this global commitment,” the company said in a statement.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos