Kerala records 4,650 new cases and 13 deaths today
Kerala registered 4650 new cases of coronavirus and 13 new deaths on Saturday. With this, the total number of cases in the state at 10.30 lakh.
“Of the total cases reported today, 76 arrived in the country from abroad while 4,253 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of the 295 infection are still to be traced. Twenty-six health workers are also among those infected,” the prime minister said. Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan said at a press conference.
He said the state has tested 65,968 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 7.06%. So far, 1.09 crawl samples have been tested by the state.
Meanwhile, at least 4,505 people tested positive for the coronavirus novel on Friday. The number of active cases rose to 59,814 in the south stat, according to data released by the official. The state tested 67,574 samples and the test positivity rate was 6.67%, said Health Minister KK Shailaja. So far, 1,09,06,927 samples have been sent for testing.
Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest cases on Friday with 535, followed by Kozhikode with 509, Malappuram with 476 and Alappuzha with 440 cases. There are 2,54,520 people under observation in the state, of which 9,191 are in solitary confinement wards of various hospitals. Meanwhile, 67 regions were removed from the hotspot list, while four new regions were added to it taking its total number 368.
With the increase in cases other states have imposed travel restrictions on people coming from Kerala and Maharashtra. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday that the state has issued circulars for the coronavirus as the two states share borders with Karnataka.
Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said, “On average, 4,000-5,000 cases are being reported in Kerala and 5,000-6,000 in Maharashtra every day. We share borders with them. So we have issued circulars. If we do not see negative RT-PCR certificates from them coming from these countries will not be allowed to enter the country “.
The Pune Municipal Corporation also on Thursday issued an order making it mandatory for passengers arriving from Kerala to undergo the RT-PCR test upon arrival.
Earlier this week, the Union health ministry sought to increase RT-PCR testing for Covid-19 in Maharashtra and Kerala, two states that account for 72% of total active coronavirus cases in India.
Both states have 61,550 and 37,383 active cases, respectively, said union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.
With input from PTI
