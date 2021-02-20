Delhi Metro Latest News: Blue Line train services will be hit briefly Tomorrow



Delhi Metro Latest news today: Travelers traveling daily on the Delhi Metro Blue Line, here’s an essential update for you. According to updates from the DMRC, subway train services on the Blue Line Metro are scheduled to be affected due to repair work on Sunday. Due to maintenance work, people may face trouble on the Blue line for some time in the morning. However, train services will be restored after 9:30 p.m. Read also – Rocco Andolan Railway: Delhi Metro blocks entry, exit at 4 stations on the green line, traffic alarm at the border Taking to Twitter, DMRC said that on February 21, 2021, it will carry out the planned rail maintenance work between Dwarka and Janakpuri West, train services will not be available in the same section from the start of revenue hours until 9:30 AM. Read also – Azadpur to Become Second Delhi Metro Cash Exchange Station After Kashmere Gate Public Service Announcement Read also – As Income Loss Rises, Delhi Metro Calls for Center to Allow Trains to Go to Full Seating Capacity To undertake the planned rail maintenance work between Dwarka and Janakpuri West on 21 February 2021, train services will not be available in the same sector from the start of revenue hours until 9:30 am. – Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I (@OfficialDMRC) 19 February 2021 However, subway services in the Noida Electronic City / Vaishali section of Janakpuri West would continue to be available on a Sunday schedule. Metro services from Noida City Center to the Noida Electronic City section will start at 8 am. Services in the Janakpuri West-Dwarka section will be suspended due to ongoing rail maintenance in this section. Metro trains, however, will continue to run between Dwarka to Dwarka Sector 21. For passenger information, regular announcements will be made to inform passengers at stations and within trains during this period.

