Andhra government will not allow privatization of Vizag steel, says YSRC MP Rajya Sabha





In a bid to remove political initiative from opposition parties, Congress party general secretary YSR and Rajya Sabha member Vijay Sai Reddy on Saturday took a 25km-long padayatra in protest against the proposed privatization of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) , better known as Visakhapatnam Steel Factory. Accompanied by a large number of YSRC leaders including ministers, MLA and party activists, in addition to steel factory workers and other followers, Reddy kicked off his uncle at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the heart of Visakhapatnam city in the morning. He passed through the main port city streets and culminated in a public gathering at the Kurmannapalem gate of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Gajuwaka in the evening. Addressing the rally, Reddy said the YSRC government in the state would make every effort to see that the steel plant had not been privatized. It will remain a public sector enterprise under no circumstances. Although it is a central government enterprise, the state government will not allow the plant to go into the hands of the private sector, he said. The MP called on all political parties to unite and continue the fight against the privatization of the steel plant. We will take the war to Delhi and persuade the Center to drop the privatization proposal, he said. Reddy fired shots at Telugu Party President Desam N Chandrababu Naidu over the politicization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant privatization issue. If Naidu was so concerned about the steel plant, why not write a letter to the Center condemning the privatization? he asked. However, the TDP accused the YSRC leader of adopting double standards. Former TDP minister and senior leader from Visakhapatnam Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said Sai Reddy ‘padayatra was an eye-opener as the latter was playing a covert role in efforts to sell South Korea’s POSCO steel plant. TDP leader claimed that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had already entered into an understanding with POSCO. The YSRC MP has to swear in public that he did not know about this shady deal. In fact, it was Reddy who had held consultations with POSCO representatives several times, he accused. He said the TDP will continue to expose the wrongdoings of the ruling party and its efforts to seize public property in the port city. The party launched a ‘lost calls’ campaign on Thursday to record the voices of people supporting the “Save Visakha Steel” agitation on the mobile number 80999 81981. So far, more than 20,000 missed calls have been received so far, a statement from TDP said the headquarters in Guntur.

