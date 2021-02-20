The court reserves the order, seeks evidence to link it to the violence on day R.

A court in Delhi on Saturday overturned its order to apply for the conditional release of 22-year-old climate activist Disha ravi in the case of the farm protest document, Bar and bench reported. Delhi police arrested him earlier this month for allegedly splitting and editing a document aimed at aiding protests against new farm laws. They had raised the issue after launching an investigation when Swedish activist Greta Thunberg wrote on Twitter the campaign document to support the farmers’ protest.

Extraordinary hearing judge Dharmender Rana will announce the parole order on Tuesday. During Saturday’s hearing, the judge called the Delhi police some questions and said that he would not move forward until he had satisfied his conscience. He asked what exactly a tool is and if the document itself was incriminating. He also asked if the police have evidence to link Ravi directly to the January 26 violence in Delhi, according to Direct law.

Ravis adviser Siddharth Agarwal said the toolkit, a common term used by social activists for campaign material, was merely a source document and not tempting. “If the emphasis on farmers’ protests on the global platform is an uprising, then I’m guilty,” said lawyer Ravis. If you think differently it is a problem … it was lowering the bar of thinking that someone might have a different opinion from ours.

Additional Attorney General SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, objected to Ravis’ conditional release. Ai pohoi se Ravi was evasive during the investigation and added that she could confuse the evidence if released on parole.

Judge Rana asked how the police could impose wrong motives on a person just because they met certain people with bad intentions. As the police lawyer repeatedly argued that Ravi had links to alleged pro-Khalistan organizations and was responsible for the January 26 violence, the court asked: Is there any evidence? Or are we required to work simply on assumptions, conjectures?

What is the evidence collected from you to show the connection between her and the January 26 violence, the judge asked, according to NDTV. You have argued about her role in the toolkit and she in contact with the secessionists.

When the police lawyer argued that the plot could only be seen through circumstantial evidence, the judge said: So you have no evidence to link Disha to the January 26 violence? He said that even after all the arguments, he had not received his answer about the connection between the plot and the insult.

On Friday, the Delhi Police lawyer had argued that it was necessary to get Ravi to face two other co-accused in the case, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, while seeking three-day judicial detention. He also claimed that Ravi had blamed them.

Raju repeated this Saturday and claimed that Ravi and Nikita Jacob were local proofs of an evil plan. He added that Ravi was closely linked to what police claim is a pro-Khalistani organization in Canada, the Poetic Justice Foundation.

Delhi Police Adviser said that after the website was discovered on social media, Ravi and others conducted a concealment operation and deleted many parts. He also claimed that the document had a fraudulent leaflet providing defamatory information about the Indian Army. This toolkit was clearly designed, Raju claimed. You have been sent to sites that defame the Indian Army … as the Indian Army committed genocide in Kashmir.

Ravi set up the WhatsApp group, whose function was to create the toolkit, Raju said, adding that she later deleted group conversations in her links to the Poetic Justice Foundation, thus destroying the evidence. She asked Greta Thunberg to delete the document, he added. If it was so harmless, why did she ask Greta Thunberg to remove it. This indicates that there was one bad plan behind this toolkit. A systematic attempt was made to remove everything and completely replace the old content … The design was to defame India.

Farm protest document

Disha Ravi was arrested on 13 February from her Bengaluru residence by the Delhi Police Crimes Branch on suspicion of splitting and editing a document aimed at aiding protests against new farm laws. The next day, a court in Delhi sent him to police custody for five days. It was extended for another three days on Friday. The toolkit was posted on Twitter by Thunberg in support of India protesting against farmers on February 4th.

On Feb. 15, police claimed that Ravi, Jacob, and Muluk participated in a Magnification Call with what they claimed was a pro-Khalistani organization in Canada, the Poetic Justice Foundation, to outline modalities regarding the farmers’ protests. against new agriculture laws. the organization is an advocacy group which often raises questions about human rights. However, police claim they are promoting Khalistanism or Sikh separatism, a charge the group denies.

Delhi police had also issued unreliable arrest warrants against activist Shantanu Muluk and Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob in the case. However, both were granted parole on transit.

The first information report submitted by Delhi Police against the creators of the campaign document claims that he has given a call for economic war against India and certain Indian companies. The FIR in connection with the campaign document has been filed on charges of insurgency, incitement to hostility and criminal conspiracy.

According to the FIR, the Poetic Justice Foundation openly and deliberately divides posts on social media that tend to create disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or malice between different religious, racial, linguistic or regional groups or castes or communities.

The FIR also links the document to the violence that erupted in Delhi during a January 26 rally of farmers’ tractors. He added that the farmers’ march turned violent due to the incitement said by the elements behind this document and its toolkit. During the rally, farmers blew up barricades and poured into the city, clashing with police who tried to push them back with tear gas and a stick charge. One protester was killed and over 300 police officers were injured in the chaos.