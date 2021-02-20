Cyberabad police take exclusive roundtable to resolve transgenders issues





In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Hyderabad Cyberabad Police will soon have an exclusive transgender table to take part in transgender complaints in the city, taking them with the government to resolve them. The move was announced by Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjannar during an interaction with about 150 representatives of the transgender community in the city in collaboration with renowned social activist and Padma Shri Sunitha Krishnan award on Friday. The program was organized to provide an opportunity for representatives of the transgender community to share their problems related to the structural and social violence to which they are subjected every day of their lives. Speaking on the occasion, Sunitha Krishnan said the transgender community was not a homogeneous group and consisted of different sections. She regretted that marginalization from society has forced the community to beg or indulge in sex work. She also explained about the need for a comprehensive scheme or a policy by the government to support transgenders to enable them to be part of the mainstream in society. Simran, one of the representatives of the transgender community, said the lack of education and employment opportunity was forcing transgenders to beg on the streets and they were subject to street harassment. Other transgender representatives Imtiyaz, Chandramukhi, Vyjyanti Mogli and Asifa highlighted various other problems facing the community such as the inability to find rental homes, intimate partner violence and intra-community violence. Responding to various suggestions at the meeting, the Cyberabad police commissioner announced that an exclusive Transgender Desk would be set up at the Cyberabad Commissionerate which would address transgenders’ complaints. He promised to take their issues to the government from time to time to find a solution. However, Sajjannar warned the transgender community against engaging in any illegal activity or harassing the public through harassment. He also demanded that they act within the framework of the law and reiterated that no form of violence would be tolerated. If any transgender person is involved in illegal activities, the police will take strict measures under the law, he said and asked the public to Call 100 or report on WhatsApp number 9490617444 if there are any issues related to transgender people. In addition to the commissioner, several senior police officials, including Shamshabad Deputy Police Commissioner N Prakash Reddy, SM Cyberabad Traffic Police Deputy Commissioner Vijay Kumar and Deputy Chief of Police (Women and Child Safety) C Anasuya participated in the interaction with transgender people.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos