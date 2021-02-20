International
In a completely virtual avatar, Jaipur Literature Festival 2021 sees viewers of 10 mm
The COVID-19 pandemic and the blockade since March 2020 may have wreaked havoc on the travel and publishing industry, and have been generally dystopian, but heated holidays around the world have seen a dramatic increase in turnout, says Sanjoy Roy, curator of the Jaipur Literature Festival. The festival expects 10 million viewers this year, he said.
The popular festival this year took place completely virtual, and its live site has worked very well despite the increase in entries; its instructional tools are short and simple, thankfully, making it a technology-friendly platform.
Describing how the JLF evolved in its online avatar, Roy said, The JLF Team had started the transition to digital mode as early as April 2020. It started hosting a JLF show called Brave New World and has so far cured 240 episodes. From then until now, JLF viewership has taken a dramatic jump from 500,000 to 4.8 million. Where their London festival had more than 7,000 attendees on its best day, it has changed to 450,000 viewers per day for this single venue. Turnout from South India was less than two percent throughout those years, which also increased, Roy revealed.
Speaking at a curtain-raising for his 14th edition, Roy, MD of the Teamwork Arts that produces the festival, said, technology is here to stay and no writer is available today for this festival. No one is excluded due to the inability to travel to Jaipur in India. If you are online, you are online, Roy pointed out with a kind of finality, adding that the world has changed for the better as literary festivals will henceforth always have a larger online component and a much greater physical participation small.
