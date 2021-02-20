International
Military commanders discuss further secession in eastern Ladakh
Senior military commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies met Saturday in eastern Ladakh to discuss the roadmap for further disengagement of their troops to the points of contention at the Contested Line of Control (LAC), with talks to follow. completion of the round of disengagement in the Pangong Tso sector, people following the developments said on condition of anonymity.
Officers listed by corps commanders met in Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC for the 10th round of military dialogue to ease tensions in the Ladakh sector. Talks began at 10 a.m. and were ongoing as this report was presented.
Extraordinary problems with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra – the points of friction at the disputed border – were on the agenda, said one of the people mentioned above.
Proposals discussed during the talks on the normalization of the border situation will be presented by both parties to their highest authorities. The agreement on the next steps of non-engagement will be finalized after that. We expect the detachment at the remaining friction points to continue normally as it did in the main problem area (Pangong Tso heights), a second person said.
The blockade of the India-China border began last May and saw both sides deploy 50,000 troops each at the Ladakh Theater along with advanced armaments.
PLA deployments in Depsang have prevented Indian soldiers from entering Patrol Points (PP) 10, 11, 11-A, 12 and 13, as previously reported by the Hindustan Times.
Indian Arms patrol activity has also been affected in Hot Springs and Gogra, where rival troops have been deployed ahead and where skeletal detachment occurred last year but profits could not be consolidated.
The Pangong detachment took place at strategic heights on both shores of the lake. He saw the two armies withdraw their front line troops, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles (ICV) and artillery weapons under an agreement reached earlier this month. The break-up began on February 10th.
I think we should not expect very fast results (in other areas). Depsang, in particular, is an area where discussions to reach a consensus could be extended, said former Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General DS Hooda on the eve of military talks.
Disconnection will be done in stages, coordinated and verified at all points of friction. The first round of disengagement at Pangong Tso included the withdrawal of troops stationed head-on at the Finger 4 ridge line at an altitude of nearly 18,000 meters as well as the withdrawal of soldiers holding positions at the Kailash range on the south coast.
On the north coast, the PLA has withdrawn to its base east of Finger 8, while the Indian Army has relocated back to its permanent position near Finger 3. Under the secession agreement, neither side will patrol the disputed areas between Finger 4 and 8 until an agreement is reached through future negotiations.
The line of Indian claims extends to finger 8, while the Chinese claim to finger 4.
India’s bold moves on the southern coast of Pangong Tso last August boosted the power of military negotiations during military talks and eventually led to a secession agreement. The Indian Army occupied a series of key heights to prevent the PLA from seizing Indian territory on the south coast in a covert midnight movement on August 29, 2020.
The Indian Army pursued this by rushing its front-line tanks and ICVs to strategic heights held by its soldiers.
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi told the media last week that India and China were on the brink of war following operations on the south coast.
