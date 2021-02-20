Ladakh controversy: Military commanders of India and China hold talks

India and China on Saturday held another round of military talks with a focus on advancing the secession process at points of friction such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh, two days after completing the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North coast and South of Pangong Tso in the high-altitude region, official sources said.

The tenth round of corps commander-level talks began at 10 a.m. at the Moldova border crossing on the Chinese side of the Current Control Line and was continuing until about 9:45 p.m., sources said.

In talks, India is learned to have insisted on a faster secession process in areas like Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang to reduce tensions in the region that has witnessed a stalemate between the two militaries for more than nine months.

“The focus of the talks is on moving the disconnection process forward. The two sides have met to discuss modalities for it,” a source said.

Sources said de-escalating tensions was the broad priority of the talks.

India has all along asserted that secession at all points of friction was necessary to de-escalate the situation in the region.

On February 11, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced in Parliament that India and China reached an agreement on secession on the North and South shores of Lake Pangong mandating both sides to “cease” the deployment of troops in a “coordinated, phase and verifiable “way

Under the agreement, he said, China will withdraw its troops east of Finger 8 areas on the north shore of Lake Pangong while Indian personnel will be stationed at their permanent base at the Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region.

A similar move would occur on the south shore of the lake, he said.

Sources said the bodies of both sides have been withdrawn to the agreed positions.

The disconnection process began on 10 February.

The Indian delegation in Saturday’s talks was being led by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, Commander of the 14th Corps based in Leh. The Chinese side would be led by Major General Liu Lin, commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) South Xinjiang Military District.

In his statement to Parliament, the defense minister also said that it was agreed to convene the next meeting of the top commanders of both sides within 48 hours of the end of the secession in the Pangong Lake areas in order to resolve all issues. other remaining.

Days later, the defense ministry said other unresolved “problems”, including Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra, would be considered in future talks between the two countries’ military commanders.

The border stalemate between the Indian and Chinese armies erupted on May 5 after a violent clash in the areas of Lake Pangong and the two sides gradually expanded their deployment rushing into tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weapons even as both sides continued military and talks diplomatic.

Last year, the Chinese military built several bunkers and other structures in the areas between Finger 4 and 8 and had blocked all Indian patrols beyond Finger 4, prompting strong reaction from the Indian Army.

In the nine rounds of military talks, India had specifically insisted on withdrawing Chinese troops from Finger 4 to Finger 8 on the north shore of Lake Pangong. Mountain thrusts in the area are referred to as Fingers.

For its part, the Chinese side was insisting on the withdrawal of Indian troops from some strategic peaks on the southern shore of the lake.

About five months back, Indian troops occupied these strategic heights in the Mukhpari, Rechin La and Magar hills areas around the south coast after the Chinese PLA tried to intimidate them into areas.