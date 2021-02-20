Asda stops the pensioner as he complains that people were not wearing masks

Asda says William Alcock was detained because he was verbally abusive. (Getty)

An 81-year-old has been banned by Asda for using heinous abuse after complaining that some clients did not have masks.

Retired William Alcock says he first warned security when he saw four people without face masks four weeks ago at a store in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent.

He returned to the Scotia street branch a week later and saw five other people breaking the rules again by not wearing face masks in the store, StokeOnTrentLive reported.

People entering stores should wear a face mask unless they are excluded from medicine or under 11 years old.

Mr Alcock said: “When I left the store, I approached the security man and said I was very concerned about that.

He said we can do nothing about it, we are not allowed to stop them.

The next visit was four or five people without face veils, so I again made access to the same block security and he said you can not tell us what to do, you were stopped.

Asda said he was banned because he was verbally abusive but he denies this and claimed he was only assertive.

He said he and his wife Maureen, 82, are now forced to use a Tesco instead.

Alcock, who took over the headquarters after being stopped, added: “I put my hands up to be persistent, I said they were not doing their jobs and they were not protecting clients and they said it was abuse.

“I did not swear, use bad language or threaten anyone. All I said – in an affirmative voice – was that they were not protecting customers.

An Asda spokesman said: “We have security colleagues and Covid security marshals at the front of our stores to remind customers of the need to wear a face mask and provide free masks to anyone who does not have their own.

We are grateful for the extraordinary efforts of our colleagues throughout the pandemic and we urge all customers to treat them with respect and comply with the law by wearing face masks when visiting our stores if they are not excluded from medicine.

While appreciating Mr. Alcocks’ concerns, we do not tolerate verbal abuse of our colleagues, and although deterring a client is always a last resort, we think it is necessary in this case.

