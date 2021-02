Abbas orders Palestinian public freedoms to be increased before the vote

The presidential decree bans all police pursuits and detentions in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which is controlled by rival Hamas, for reasons related to freedom of expression and political affiliation. Prisoners held on such grounds should be released, the decree says. The May 22 election is expected to be the first in the Palestinian territories since the Hamas militant movement won its last vote in the Palestinian territories in 2006. A year later, the Islamist group waged deadly street battles with pro-Abbas forces, culminating in Hamas taking Gaza and separating it politically from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority administers autonomous enclaves. Through 14 years of separation, rights groups have accused Hamas and the DP of suppressing opponents and opponents of each side. Hamas has demanded a ban on all politically linked arrests in the West Bank, and the Abbas Fatah party has demanded the same in Gaza. The call for elections came in response to a series of crises facing Fatah and Hamas that weakened the Palestinian cause in the troubled regional and international spectrum. The PA is struggling with the financial crisis and the failure to reach a peace deal with Israel to establish Palestinian statehood. In Gaza, Hamas has held power under a destructive Israeli-Egyptian blockade aimed at isolating it and weakening its armaments, rendering it incapable of providing a minimum of basic services. Palestinian factions are heading to Cairo next month for another round of talks in a bid to resolve thorny issues that have blocked them from mending their rift, including security, staff, the judiciary and the expansion of the Palestine Liberation Organization. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

