



Leeds has recorded the most deaths and new cases of people with coronavirus in Yorkshire. Recent figures show that another 179 cases and 12 deaths were recorded in the city today (Saturday). That means just under 56,000 cases have been reported in Leeds since the pandemic began and 869 deaths in city hospitals. Another 1,100 new Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths were reported across Yorkshire. It comes as the government has emphasized family reunification and allowing home care visits to occur among their top priorities as reliefs have been eased. From March 8, every resident of the care home in England will be allowed a regular indoor visitor. For the first time since the restrictions began, holding hands will be allowed with the required evidence before visitors arrive and PPE must be worn on site. Boris Johnson is expected to announce the full details of the government's "roadmap" from the blockade on Monday. Mr Johnson has previously said that reopening schools would be the first step and urging education unions to choose a phased return of school and college students in classes in England to avoid another increase in Covid-19 infections. However unions representing staff and principals of the school and college are increasingly concerned that the government may move forward with a full return of all students to England on 8 March. 179 new Covid-19 cases registered in Leeds Another 179 people in Leeds have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. It was the highest number of cases recorded in Yorkshire, with a total of 1,100 cases. Nine counties in the county reported less than 100 new infections, with York recording the lowest daily rate of new cases. It was a drop in the number of cases registered from the previous day, with 1,247 cases registered on Friday. Since the onset of the pandemic, 55,958 people in Leeds and 331,907 in Yorkshire have tested positive for the disease. Newly confirmed cases in Yorkshire: Leeds was 55,779 now 55,958 (+179)

Wakefield was 22,049 now 22,136 (+87)

North Yorkshire was 27,535 now 27,596 (+61)

Sheffield was 38,664 now 38,789 (+125)

Barnsley was 16,482 now 16,532 (+50)

Bradford was 43,321 now 43,489 (+168)

Calderdale was 13,027 now 13,071 (+44)

Rotherham was 18,449 now 18,507 (+58)

Kirklees was 30,051 now 30,166 (+115)

York was 11,660 now 11692 (+32)

Doncaster was 20,461 now 20,530 (+69)

East Yorkshire Riding was 16,361 now 16,415 (+54)

Hull was 16,968 now 17,026 (+58) 12 Covid-19 deaths recorded at Leeds hospitals There were 12 other Covid-19 deaths recorded by hospital trusts in Leeds, according to the latest NHS data. The highest daily figure in Yorkshire, where there were 38 deaths, was recorded by the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which recorded all 12 deaths in the city. The next highest number was recorded by the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, where five deaths were recorded. Rotherham and Bradford were among the few faiths not to record any new deaths in Covid-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,316 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in hospitals in Yorkshire, 860 of whom were in Leeds. Across England, another 307 people who tested positive for Covid-19 died, bringing the total number of reported deaths confirmed in hospitals in England to 81,046. The patients were between 16 and 100 years old and all but four, including a 16-year-old, had known basic health conditions. The date of death varies from January 12 to February 19, 2021. Their families have been informed. Deaths at Covid-19 Hospital in Yorkshire: NHS Airedale Foundation Trust: 248

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 573 (+2)

CIC City Health Care Partnership – East Riding Community Hospital: 23

NHS Foundation Trust Bradford Teaching Hospital: 559

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust: 476 (+4)

Sheffield Childrens NHS Foundation Foundation: 1

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 707 (+1)

Harrogate Foundation and NHS District Trust: 150 (+1)

Hull University NHS Teaching Hospitals Trust: 770 (+3)

Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust: 3

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: 855 (+12)

Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust: 2

Trust at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS: 959 (+2)

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust: 9

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: 865 (+4)

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust: 546 (+4)

Leeds Foundation and York Partnership NHS Trust: 5

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 565 (+5) The latest rate of infection in Yorkshire The infection rate is not updated over the weekend, so below are the most recent data provided on Friday. An area in Yorkshire has seen the level of Covid-19 infection rise again. Doncaster currently stands at 197.2 cases per 100,000 people. This is from 181.8 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 8th. Of the 315 local areas in England, 14 (4 per cent) have seen an increase in case rates, 299 (95 per cent) have seen a decrease and two are unchanged. Scarborough in North Yorkshire currently has one of the 18 lowest infection rates in the country. From left to right, it reads: the name of the local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to 15 February; number (in parentheses) of new cases registered in the seven days to 15 February; the rate of new cases in the seven days to February 8; number (in parentheses) of new cases registered in the seven days to 8 February. Recent rate of infection for Yorkshire Middlesbrough 295.8, (417), 358.9, (506)

Rotherham 212.1, (563), 215.5, (572)

Redcar and Cleveland 199.8, (274), 199.8, (274) –

Doncaster 197.2, (615), 181.8, (567)

Bradford 195.8, (1,057), 216.8, (1,170)

Calderdale 184.9, (391), 201.5, (426)

Wakefield 178.9, (623), 193.8, (675)

Barnsley 173.0, (427), 194.8, (481)

Kirklees 171.2, (753), 190.5, (838)

Leeds 158.0, (1,253), 193.0, (1,531)

Hull 154.7, (402), 159.4, (414)

East Riding in Yorkshire 119.6, (408), 125.4, (428)

Sheffield 119.0, (696), 158.2, (925)

Selby 112.6, (102), 137.9, (125)

Richmondshire 109.8, (59), 134.0, (72)

Harrogate 92.0, (148), 106.9, (172)

Hambleton 83.0, (76), 155.0, (142)

Ryedale 81.3, (45), 110.1, (61)

York 73.6, (155), 110.2, (232)

Craven 66.5, (38), 82.3, (47)

Scarborough 56.1, (61), 99.3, (108) The list was calculated by the PA news agency based on UK Public Health data published on 19 February in the panel of coronavirus governments. The figures, for the seven days to February 15, are based on tests performed in laboratories (pillar one of government testing programs) and the wider community (pillar two). Data for the last four days (February 16-19) are excluded as they are incomplete and do not reflect the true number of cases.







