New French COVID-19 daily cases rise week by week for third day in a row





Photograph Photograph: A medical staff member working in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at Pasteur Hospital in Nice, France, 19 February 2021. REUTERS / Eric Gaillard reuter_tickers

This content was published on February 20, 2021 – 21:12

PARIS (Reuters) – The number of new coronavirus cases in France compared to a week ago rose for the third day in a row, with the health ministry reporting 22,371 new cases on Saturday, compared to 21,231 last Saturday. The seven-day moving average of new cases rose further from 163 to 19,217, as it fell almost steadily in the first half of the month. Health Minister Olivier Veran said earlier Saturday that the trend in data over the past few days is not good and France would decide to tighten the curfew or partially close it in regions where the virus is spreading faster, especially on the Mediterranean coast around Bukur. Nice now has more than 700 new cases per week per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the Covidtracker.fr website. The north and northeast of France as well as central and eastern Paris are also showing high levels of infection, with about 250 new cases per week per 100,000 inhabitants in Paris. By comparison, the cities of Nantes and Montpellier reported only about 100 new cases per week per 100,000 people and the city of Brest on the western edge of Brittany only 26. The health ministry also reported 183 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Saturday, compared to 571 on Friday, when the calculation included several days of data on deaths in retirement homes. (Report by Geert De Clercq; Edited by Giles Elgood)

