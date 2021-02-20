Nominated Sadiq Khan labeled ‘racist’ after accusing Diane Abbott of being unfaithful to ‘her community’





An activist appointed by Sadiq Khan to review London statues has been labeled “racist” after he accused Diane Abbott of being “unfaithful to her community” and David Lammy as a “poor example of Africans”. Toyin Agbetu, who was recently appointed Chairman of the London Commission on Public Diversity in the Kingdom, made a series of racially derogatory remarks about senior Labor politicians on an online blog, The Telegraph may reveal. The remarks have prompted Shaun Bailey, the black Conservative candidate for mayor of London, to urge Sadiq Khan to remove the commissioner immediately because of his racist past. This comes after the Mayor faced strong criticism over the composition of the commission to review London monuments, with historians claiming it lacked expertise and ruled out conservative views. In a blog post condemning the decision of Ms. Abbotts to run for Labor leadership in 2010, Mr Agbetu said the Hackney MP had been unfaithful to her community and, worst of all, with minimal coercion, willingly betrayed herself by getting involved in the politics of frontit. He added that Labor would not win black votes by raising a woman for whom it is honest that the African community is embarrassed. Mr Agbetu has leveled similar criticism at Mr Lammy, the shadow justice secretary, Baroness Scotland, the Commonwealth Secretary-General and Baroness Amos, who has served as the British High Commissioner to Australia. Lammy, Amos and Scotland are all poor examples of Africans whose quest for influence and status has diminished their duty to human rights, social justice for African people and opposition to imperialism, he said. He added: Many Africans in status positions get caught up in their celebrity remnants as if owed to them because of their ethnicity. Mr Khan has previously faced criticism for Mr Agbetu’s appointment after it emerged that the activist had cursed the Queen during a 2007 service at Westminster Abbey to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the abolition of the slave trade. As the ceremony began, Mr. Agbetu shouted: All of you sitting here are not respecting my ancestors. In the history of Maafa [black genocide], The British are the Nazis. He then accused the black members of the audience of being a disgrace to our ancestors. A video of the incident continues to appear prominently on the activists’ website. Separately, Mr Agbetu was found to have posted antivax content online on the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in November last year, before being approved by medical regulators around the world when he posted on social media: Apparently a magic vaccine is near the corner from Viagra specialists. There is a lot of nonsense out there and they come from the clowns at No. 10. As the new City Hall commission aims to diversify London landmarks, critics have said the panel removes conservative opinions and expert historians. Oxford professor Nigel Biggar recently warned: Creating a panel without a politically conservative historian is illiberal and allows decolonizing misconceptions to go unchallenged. In a letter to Mr Khan urging Mr Agbetu to step down from the commission, Conservative mayoral candidate Mr Bailey said: “When he hesitates not to compare the British people with the Nazis, Agbetu is casting doubt on the safety of the Pfizers vaccine. For the safety of Londoners and the communities where you and I come from, you must remove Agbet from his post and publicly denounce his lies.







