Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday
The border between Canada and the United States will remain closed for non-essential travel for at least another month.
Public Safety Secretary Bill Blair announced late Friday that the closure was extended on March 21, exactly one year after the world’s longest unprotected border was closed for the first time to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Since then, the closure has been extended month by month.
With more contagious variants of the coronavirus spreading across the continent, Friday’s spread is unlikely to be the last.
Blair wrote on Twitter that the government would continue to base its border decisions “on the best public health advice to keep Canadians safe.”
The border has remained open for substantial travel throughout the pandemic in a bid to avoid disrupting the flow of food, medical supplies and other important goods between the two countries.
Also Saturday, the Canadian Public Health Agency announced that COVID-19 testing at the land border will begin Monday. Travelers, unless excluded, will be required to obtain self-immolation proofs at border testing sites or their quarantine sites.
“These testing requirements at our land border will also help us detect and address any cases caused by disturbing variants,” Health Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement.
What is happening in Canada
As of 3:30 a.m. EET Saturday, Canada had reported 842,926 cases of COVID-19, with 31,867 cases considered active. A CBC News death toll was 21,624.
IN British Columbia, Officials at a school in an Abbotsford building had windows in the building either closed or blocked from opening wider than a few inches after teachers began using them to compensate for poor ventilation, says the Abbotsford Teachers Union.
Saskatchewan confirmed 193 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Saturday.
Manitoba recorded 95 new cases and three additional deaths.
Ontario reported 1,228 new cases and another 28 deaths.
IN Quebec, health officials reported769 new cases and 14 additional deaths.
The Quebec City Department of Public Health says it may have discovered the first local case of a COVID-19 variant at an elementary school in the Cap-Rouge neighborhood of the city.
The Marguerite d’Youville School is closed indefinitely, and the school population of 283 students and more than 50 staff members will be tested in the next 48 hours. They must remain isolated until further notice from the public health authorities.
New Brunswick without even three cases, all in the Edmundston region.
New Scotlandregistered four new cases. Meanwhile, six people were fined $ 1,000 each for attending two social gatherings in Halifax early Saturday.
Newfoundland and Labradorreported 38 new cases, all within the Eastern Health region. Health officials in that region are recommending COVID-19 testing to anyone in the Mount Pearl High School community after an outbreak was declared there on February 7th.
Nunavutconfirmed six new cases in Arviat. it is the eighth day in a row that new cases have been reported in the severely affected community. With one recovery, Arviatnow has 30 active cases.
Northwestern territoriesannounced dozens of new clinic dates in communities across the territory where residents can get their second dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or their first dose if they miss their first clinic visit.
What is happening around the world
As of Saturday, more than 110.8 million COVID-19 cases had been reported worldwide, with more than 62.5 million of those cases listed as recovered in a tracking site run by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll was more than 2.4 million.
IN Asia, thousands of marshals have been hired to apply the mask across India’s financial capital, Mumbai, which is struggling with a recent rise in cases.
IN Europe, Denmark has temporarily closed some border crossing points with Germany and increased controls on others due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and an increase in virus variants in the northern German city of Flensburg, near the Danish border.
IN Americas, Argentine Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia resigned following reports that people had been able to use the links to gain access to the COVID-19 vaccines to which they were not entitled.
IN Africa, Ghana is expecting a first delivery of just over 350,000 AstraZeneca vaccine vaccines by the end of next week.
