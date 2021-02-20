Covid’s worst is not over, he must take precautions: CSIR chief | Goa News





Panaji: The rise of Covid cases in Kerala and parts of Maharashtra is a cause for concern and the worst is not over yet, said Shekhar Mande, director general of the Scientific and Industrial Research Council (CSIR).

This (case setting) may be a reflection of the fact that people are complacent and probably believe that the worst is behind us. The evil is not over and if we do not follow proper care and all precautions, we will not be able to overcome the pandemic so easily, he said.

if more individuals are infected there would be more nuclei of droplets floating around in the air and therefore crowds of people should be avoided. Whatever the function, be it religious, social, whatever as long as we are able to avoid meetings, we will reduce the probability of having this droplet nucleus in the air and therefore reduce the probability of infecting it. others, he said.

The Indian scientific community had begun preparing how to react to the virus before the WHO declared it a pandemic last year, Mande said during a Rise of Indian Science and Technology Rise in Fight Against Covid-19 hosted by the International Center Goa ( ICG)) on Friday.

The first case of India was discovered on January 20 last year, and Mande during a lecture in Pune on February 7, last year, had stated, We are living in the Corona era.

Indian scientists had information that something serious was unfolding and a meeting was held with all 37 CSIR directors at the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) in Goa on 25 and 26 February last year on how to react if Covid became an emergency global.

The WHO declared a pandemic only on March 11 when Indian scientists were already preparing how to deal with it. He said the CSIR formed a strategic group and held daily meetings from March 25 focusing on surveillance, diagnostics and interventions. This was possible due to investments in science and technology in the country, he said.

India arose in this case as a single country. Everyone worked together and made sure our population was affected to a much lesser extent than many other advanced countries, he said.

When asked if he believed Covid-19 had leaked from a lab or was a natural occurrence, Mande said, the conspiracy hypothesis that there was an intentional leak or accidental leak is very, very difficult. Most of the scientific community believes that a random mutation occurred and passed from a stick to a pangolin and then to humans.

At this time, we do not believe there has been any accidental or projected leakage of the virus from the laboratory. But only the WHO would be in a better position to address this.

He also said contrary to the WHO view that the virus spreads through contaminated surfaces, most scientists believe the virus is airborne.

Mande said the immune system of people in poor countries is well trained as they are constantly exposed to pathogens and as a result their immune system does not react much.

The opposite is true for rich countries where living diseases are more prevalent and where people are accustomed to living in super hygienic conditions which do not see many infections, bacteria and fungi and where these countries also have large numbers of people over the age of 65 years.

All this together suggests that the immune system of people in poor countries is more trained because people in these countries are constantly exposed to different types of pathogens and therefore, their immune system does not react much to a pathogen. re such as SARSCov2, where as in countries it is the other way around, Mande said.

