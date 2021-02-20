Iran confident US sanctions will be lifted: Govt spokesman, World News





An Iranian government spokesman said Saturday that the country believed US sanctions would be lifted soon, despite diplomatic squabbles over the nuclear deal. This signaled Tehran’s desire to end the blockade while not offering a new position. The US and Iran have been at loggerheads over who should take the first step to revive the nuclear deal reached in 2015. The Obama administration reached the deal with Iran but Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal. Now Iran insists the United States must first lift sanctions on former President Donald Trumps while Washington says Tehran must first return to complying with the deal. The White House said Friday that the United States plans not to take further action in response to pressure from Iran ahead of possible talks with Tehran and the major powers on returning to the deal. However, government spokesman Ali Rabiei was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency on Saturday:

We confidently anticipate that diplomatic initiatives will result in a favorable outcome despite diplomatic squabbles, which are a natural prelude to the return of the parties to their commitments, including the lifting of all sanctions in the near future. Under the deal with the major powers, Iran agreed to halt its nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions. Washington reinstated sanctions after Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and Iran responded by violating some of the nuclear border agreements. Adding pressure for a solution to the stalemate, a law passed by the hardline parliament obliges Tehran on February 23rd to restrict broad access given to UN inspectors under the agreement. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will arrive in Tehran this weekend to discuss ways to work with Iran in light of the possibility of escalating co-operation. Rabiei said the law does not conflict with our commitment to the agreement, nor is it an obstacle to our appropriate response to US actions.

