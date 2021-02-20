



All adults in Norfolk and Waveney should be offered a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July, Boris Johnson has promised. The Prime Minister said that accelerated deployment across the UK would help protect those most affected more quickly and enable some restrictions to be eased. Adults 50 years of age and older – as well as those with basic health conditions that put them at highest risk – will be offered a vaccine by April 15 according to accelerated plans.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the UK roadmap for easing the deadlock on Monday, but what is he likely to say?

– Credit: PA Wire / PA View By July 31, all adults should have been offered a stroke – although the order of priority for those under 50 has not yet been determined by the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee (JCVI). The ministers had set a target to provide vaccines for all adults by September, with a goal of reaching all those aged 50 and over in the top nine JCVI priority groups by May. You may also want to check out: The new targets will be seen as a sign of growing confidence within the government that vaccine supply will remain stable over the coming months. The government has fulfilled its ambition to deliver blows to all those in the top four priority groups – adults aged 70 and over, front-line healthcare workers and the most clinically vulnerable – by 15 February. More than 16.8 million people have now received their first dose of a vaccine at one of 1,500 vaccination sites across the country, and almost 600,000 have received their second. Accelerated proliferation will prompt calls for coronavirus restrictions to be eased more quickly, but Mr Johnson insisted the blocking route would be “cautious and phased”. The prime minister will spend the weekend finalizing his roadmap for easing the austerity measures before announcing plans to lawmakers Monday. Earlier Saturday, it was reported Residents of care homes will be allowed to hold hands with a regular home visitor from March 8, derisa families can also be reunited outside within a few weeks. Mr Johnson said: “The hit of 15 million vaccines was an important moment – but there will be no calm, and I want to see the distribution go faster and faster in the coming weeks. “We will now aim to deliver a blow to every adult by the end of July, helping us protect the most vulnerable more quickly and take further steps to alleviate some of the restrictions imposed. “But there should be no doubt – the roadblock will be careful and phased in, as we all continue to defend ourselves and those around us.” Downing Street said JCVI will publish its priority list for the second phase of the vaccine program in a timely manner, amid calls for teachers and other front-line staff to be prioritized.

