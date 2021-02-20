International
Rescuers in Queensland remember the horrors and heartbreaks of the Christchurch earthquake on the 10th anniversary of the tragedy
It has been a decade since New Zealand was shaken by the deadly earthquake in Christchurch, a catastrophe that injured the city and left an indelible impact on the first Australian responses that risked their lives to help.
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake killed 185 people and injured thousands more on February 22, 2011.
About 100,000 homes were damaged and the New Zealand Insurance Council said the insurance bill exceeded $ 31 billion.
The disaster sparked an international effort to recover the mammoths.
An urban search and rescue team of 69 people from Queensland was among those first deployed to the epicenter of the crisis.
Acting Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Ric Chams said the arrival at the devastated city center was “surreal.”
“It felt like a movie set everything had just been thrown at 1pm,” the Duty Inspector Chambers said.
“There were half-eaten sandwiches, coffee cups that were still half full, things just left as they were.”
Bodies pulled by ‘pancake collapse’
Of the fatalities, 115 deaths were recorded in the collapsed Canterbury Television building.
QFES chief inspector Brad Commens said the Queensland team spent days rummaging through the rubble in a desperate search for survivors.
“It was what is called pancake collapse,” he said.
“There were surviving gaps but unfortunately there were no people in those areas.
“During the first 58 hours we were there, we found 43 bodies from that place.”
The Duty Inspector’s rooms said he and his team “would have wished they had done more” to reunite desperate relatives with their missing loved ones.
Doctor tuned for double amputation
Victorian doctor Lydia Johns Putra was in Christchurch for a medical conference when the quake struck.
The urologist worked alongside a small rescue team to save the life of Brian Coker, who was leaning under the rubble on a collapsed office block.
“We knew he would have to have his legs amputated because of the way he was blocked, so a plan was made to do it,” Dr Johns Putra said.
Using a pocket knife, hacksaw and tunic, the group operated in the dark to remove Mr Coker’s legs and free him from the rubble.
“I definitely remember that after the concussions were numerous, but because you end up focusing on one job, they do not seem to be recording as a result.
“So it’s not like we were doing a procedure in a heated operating theater. It was completely different.”
Mr Coker survived the incident, but 18 people in the building died during the collapse.
Dr Johns Putra was later awarded one of New Zealand’s highest honors for bravery.
“I reflect on it regularly, it’s a part of me.”
Public and private memorials will be held in New Zealand to commemorate the anniversary and those who died.
Incumbent Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the city had transformed over the past decade into a more livable and disaster-resistant city.
“Crises themselves present opportunities to do things differently, get new ideas and rethink the future,” she said.
“If we can make this a better place, then we do it as a legacy for their memory.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]