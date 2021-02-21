The Pope visits the Holocaust survivor at his home in Rome to thank him





ROME Pope Francis visited on Saturday with a Holocaust survivor at her apartment in Rome to honor all those who suffered from what he called the madness of Nazi populism. Francis surprised the Romans by walking down a Rome street not far from the Spanish Steps on Saturday afternoon when a Vatican sedan dropped him off the apartment building that is home to Edith Bruck, a writer and poet of Hungarian descent. Bruck, who is 88, survived the Nazi-run death camps during World War II and later settled in Italy. The Vatican said that during the one-hour visit, Francis told her: I came to thank you for your testimony and to pay homage to the people martyred by the madness of Nazi populism. “ And I sincerely repeat the words I uttered from my heart to Yad Vashem and I repeat them before every person who, like you, suffered so much because of this: Forgive me, Lord, in the name of humanity, “the pope said to Bruck, according to the Vatican’s account of the private meeting. Francis was referring to his 2014 visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Israel, where he prayed and also kissed the hands of some survivors in a gesture of humility. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the conversation between Francis and Bruck raised fears and hopes for the time we are living in, emphasizing the value of memory and the role of the elderly in cultivating it and transmitting it to the younger ones. “ Italian state television RAI said the pope had wanted to meet with Bruck after reading an interview with him recently in the Vatican newspaper. A day earlier, Italy’s interior minister condemned the attacks on social media flattened against another Holocaust survivor, lifelong Italian senator Liliana Segre. Prosecutors are investigating investment and racist comments which followed 90-year-old Segre urging other elderly adults in Italy to follow her example and get the COVID-19 vaccine. Frances D’Emilio, The Associated Press

