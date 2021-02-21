Claim Disha: Judge asks police to show evidence | India News





NEW DELHI: A court in Delhi on Saturday urged police to show evidence and not engage in speculation or speculation when it objected to the acceptance of climate activist Disha Ravi’s condition, accusing him of being linked to those defending Khalistan . Police claimed that Ravi was preparing the package of tools and was part of a global plot to defame India and create unrest in the farmers ’protest dress.

He said the toolkit was not innocent, not harmless and acted as a gateway for internet connections that defame the country. But additional hearing judge Dharmender Rana was not convinced and flooded additional attorney general SV Raju with questions seeking evidence. What is a toolkit? Could it be incriminating in itself? What exactly is the evidence linking this lady to the January 26 violence? asked the court.

Is there any evidence or should we follow assumptions and conjectures? the court requested at a hearing, at the end of which it decided the bail petition for orders on 23 February. ASG Ra- ju asserted that it was not just a simple toolkit. The real plan was to slander India and create unrest here she was aware of the criminality of her actions. Police said a full investigation is underway that will reveal a bad pattern. She claimed that Disha deleted conversations, emails and other evidence on WhatsApp and was aware of the legal actions she could face. Why did Disha Ravi cover her tracks and delete the evidence if she did not make a mistake? said the prosecution, claiming this shows her guilty mind and bad model.

During the hearing, ASJ Rana also asked police about the evidence linking Ravi to the Khalistan movement. How can you count on me to have the same goal just because I meet certain people with credentials or am emotionally attached to a cause? Just because I approached a dacoit for temple donation, do I become a dacite secret? the judge asked, noting that the Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) is neither banned nor has any FIR against the founders. Everyone knows Mo Dhaliwal (the founder of PJF). Why would you meet such a person? asked the police.

No, I do not know who Mo Dhaliwal is, the judge replied. ASG Raju submitted that the plot could only be obtained through circumstantial evidence and quoted quotes of the accused. But the court wondered if it should assume that there is no direct connection now? and asked police to show a link between the plot and the actual offense. I can not move forward until it satisfies my judicial conscience, ASJ Rana said, although police claimed they were still investigating the case. Appearing for Disha, lawyer Siddharth Agarwal denied the allegations made by the police and argued that there was no evidence to show that the toolkit for the farmers’ protest was responsible for the January 26 violence or to link it to Six Justice (SFJ) forbidden. . She is not a rebel for no reason.

Its cause is the environment and agriculture and the interconnectedness between them, said lawyer Dishas, ​​adding that if the violation is one that protests peacefully, or advertises about a peaceful protest and that means uprising, then it is guilty. The counsel also joined the allegations in the FIR that yoga and chai were targeted.

If I (Disha) prefer kung fu to yoga, can I become a Chinese spy? It’s part of the FIR, is that the uprising has no evidence to link me to Sikhs For Justice, a banned organization. And even if I meet someone, there is no symbol on him that he is a breakaway, the defense attorney said. It’s a very nice English word, conspiracy. I learned it from Mr. Raju himself, jiska koi nahi hota, uska conspiracy hota hai.

Attorney Agarwal also attacked the policy claim for a Khalistan plot by taking advantage of farm law protests to cause disruption. However, Judge Rana was quick to point out that there might be another possibility in the case. “The enemy has the enemy dost hota hai,” he remarked, describing the prosecution case.

But Disha’s lawyer reiterated that there was no evidence. No one was arrested in connection with the violence in Red Fort who says he was inspired to do the same because of the toolkit. They talk about a Zoom call. Is it evidence that I spoke during a Magnification call? At the end of the hearing, ASG Raju disputed Disha’s claims and claimed that the last package of funds was also shared with PJF, a splinter organization which advocates the creation of Khalistan.

