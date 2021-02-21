Live Coronavirus Australia News: 84 World War II Survivor Becomes First Australian to Get COVID-19 Vaccination





NZ reports a case of COVID-19 in managed isolation There are no new cases in the community, nor any affiliated with the Auckland group in February. Aside from the known cases which have been reported, all the close contacts related to the families, school and travel group in New Plymouth have returned negative results. Contact tracking has identified a total of 125 close contacts associated with all cases in this group, except for positive cases that have been previously reported. Three previously reported close contacts have been ruled out in further investigations and an infant is not required to be tested. Of the remainder, 121 of the close contacts returned a negative test result. We are awaiting test results for three people who are all from the medical clinic and dealing with case C, which is considered a low risk exposure event. As of 8:00 a.m. (local time) this morning, a total of 31 close contacts and 1,413 casual contacts have been identified at Papatoetoe High School. The number of casual plus contacts has decreased again as these people were not in school at the time of the exposure. Of the casual plus contacts (which are students and other staff at the school), 1,395 have returned negative results, there is a positive one (Case E) and 17 results are yet to come. A negative result, reported yesterday has been removed from the list as that person is no longer a casual plus contact. We remind all students and school staff to pray to stay home and take a test if they have not already done so. The school is expected to return tomorrow. Close contacts at school will not be able to return until they have been advised by public health that they can. As part of our source investigation, LSG Sky Chef staff has also been tested. All nine contacts in the laundry have returned negative results. Out of 444 people in the wider work environment, 388 are negative and 55 results are yet to come (1 positive, Case B).

