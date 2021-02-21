Israel secretly agrees to fund vaccines for Syria as part of prisoner exchange

Jerusalem When a young Israeli woman was released from custody in Syria this week after being arrested for crossing into Syria illegally, the official story was that she had been the beneficiary of a direct prisoner exchange. In exchange for her freedom, the Israeli government announced, she had exchanged with two Syrian shepherds captured by the Israelis.

But if this agreement between two hostile states, which have never shared diplomatic relations, seemed too quick and easy, it would be. In secret, Israel had in fact also agreed on a much more controversial reward: funding an undisclosed number of coronavirus vaccines for Syria, according to an official familiar with the content of the negotiations.

Under the agreement, Israel will pay Russia, which mediated it, to send vaccines made by Russian Sputnik V to the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the official said. Israel has given at least one vaccine to nearly half of its population of 9.2 million, while Syria is now entering its 11th year of civil war has not yet begun distributing vaccines.

The Israeli government declined to comment on the vaccine aspect of the deal, while a Syrian state-controlled media outlet, the Syrian News Agency, denied that the vaccines were part of the deal. Asked about the vaccines in a television interview Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu avoided the question, saying only that no Israeli vaccine was being sent to Syria.