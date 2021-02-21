Drop plan to sell VSP: Naidu





TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged the Center to abandon its plan to privatize Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) corporate unit, after it was reached through a battle of long attracted by the Telugu people, who, back in 1960, had joined for the cause with the slogan Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku (Vizag steel is the right of the Andrians). In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TDP president recalled how the government had announced its decision to build VSP in 1970. The project was set up under the corporate unit of the Steel Authority of India Limited. Later, in 1982, it was introduced under RINL, he said. Students from Andhra Medical College, Andhra University, Mrs. AVN College and many other colleges throughout Guntur, Krishna, Warangal and East and West of Godavari regions had participated in the movement, led by strong people like Tenneti Viswanadham, Sardar Gouthu Latchanna, Puchalapalli Sudarayya, Chandra Rajeswara Rao, Nallamalla Giriprasad Rao, T. Nagi Reddy and Vavilala Gopalakrishnaiah, among others. The pride of the Telugu people The pioneer of the movement, Amruta Rao, from a Dalit community in Guntur district, had organized an indefinite fast, which inspired the Telugu people from all over the State to unite for the cause, said Mr. Naidu. Claiming that the steel plant was a symbol of sacrifice and pride of the Telugu people, the TDP president recalled that 32 people had sacrificed their lives for the project. He said 16,000 families from 68 villages had donated 26,500 acres of land for the project. Overcoming many obstacles, the steel plant was built and dedicated to the nation in 1992. The plant, however, amassed losses of 4,000 crore from 1991 to 2000, and was referred to the Industrial and Financial Reconstruction Board (BIFR). But the award of a 1,333-square-foot restructuring package by the Center helped curb losses. Mr Naidu responded that the VSP was the lifeline of North Andhra, providing livelihood for the cabbages of the people. It was therefore more essential to protect the steel plant, he said.

You have reached your limit for free articles this month. The benefits of reconciliation include Today’s newspaper Find the mobile-friendly version of the daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restrictions. Personalized recommendations A select list of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Move normally between items as our pages load instantly. desk A counter to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Briefing We inform you about the latest and most important developments, three times a day. Support Quality Journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include email, crossword puzzles and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos