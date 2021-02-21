Pope Francis Accepts African Conservative Cardinal ResignationExBulletin







footprint Gabriel Bouys / AFP via Getty Images Gabriel Bouys / AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Robert Sarah of Guinea as head of the Vatican liturgy department, removing a conservative who was seen as opposed to the parrot’s vision for the church. In a statement issued Saturday, the Holy See Press Office announced that Sarah was stepping down from her leadership position. The Vatican gave no reason for his resignation or to appoint a successor. Sarah submitted his resignation as required by church law last June when he turned 75 years old. But cardinals are often allowed to stay in their posts for several years longer, according to The Wall Street Journal. Shortly after the announcement, Sarah posted a statement on Twitter in which he alluded to retirement age. “I am in the hands of God. The only rock is Christ. We will meet again very soon in Rome and elsewhere,” he wrote in French. Accepting the cardinal’s resignation, Pope Francis overthrew a proponent of the more traditional Catholic liturgy. Sarah is considered a staunch conservative, and is seen as a potential Pope in the future. In 2014, Pope Francis appointed Sarah as Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments. However, as Diary notes, it became clear that the African cardinal and the pope shared very different visions on theological issues, including topics such as homosexuality and the church’s relationship with the Muslim world. Last year, the cardinal sparked controversy after he co-wrote a book in which he defended the “necessity” of celibacy in the priesthood. His co-author, the retired Pope Benedict XVI, later put a distance between him and the book and demanded that his name be removed as co-author.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos