NIGEL FARAGE: A communist invasion of our schools that Britain must end immediately

The world is being invaded by stealth by the Chinese Communist Party. Under a neo-colonial project, President Xi Jinping hopes to achieve global economic dominance through massive international investment.

It extends beyond the purchase of mineral assets or Western telecommunication systems. There is a cultural dimension that repeats propaganda and indoctrination.

Not being satisfied with the funding of some British universities, we now learn that Chinese companies directly affiliated with the highest ranks of the Communist Party have serious financial interests in our schools.

The government needs to wake up to the dangers and act quickly.

Particularly at risk are private schools. Inflation has caused tariffs to rise rapidly over the past two decades and thus they have become unaffordable for all but the wealthy.

As a result, such schools, especially those with dormitories, depend on Chinese students to help balance books.

Since 2014, a network of Chinese enterprises has quietly bought the tough centers.

No one knows how far this will go.

Some will shrug and say that it is better to support such institutions with Chinese money than to look closely at them. But this ignores much more important issues.

For example, three schools and a network of colleges are now owned by the Bright Scholar Group, run by Yang Huiyan, whose billionaire father is a longtime member of the Chinese Communist Party. Basically, this is nothing short of a communist invasion of part of the Britains private education sector.

Meanwhile, there is the role of the Confucius Institutes. Under the control of the Chinese government, its students are taught a heavily purified version of Chinese history and politics.

No mention is made of the plight of Uighur Muslims or the eradication of democracy in Hong Kong.

It is a supreme irony that one school, Thetford Grammar School in Norfolk, is now in the hands of Hong Kong-based China Financial Services Holdings.

This school is the alma mater of the radical thinker Thomas Paine, the author of Human Rights, whose beliefs helped create the United States of America.

The fact is that our government has been very pro-China for a long time and all because of money talks.

With the educational integrity of thousands of British children at stake, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson needs to address this as a matter of urgency.