Connect with us

International

NIGEL FARAGE: A communist invasion of our schools that Britain must end immediately

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


NIGEL FARAGE: A communist invasion of our schools that Britain must end immediately

By Nigel Farage for the Post on Sunday

Published: | Updated:

The world is being invaded by stealth by the Chinese Communist Party. Under a neo-colonial project, President Xi Jinping hopes to achieve global economic dominance through massive international investment.

It extends beyond the purchase of mineral assets or Western telecommunication systems. There is a cultural dimension that repeats propaganda and indoctrination.

Not being satisfied with the funding of some British universities, we now learn that Chinese companies directly affiliated with the highest ranks of the Communist Party have serious financial interests in our schools.

Under a neo-colonial project, President Xi Jinping (pictured) hopes to achieve global economic dominance through massive international investment

The government needs to wake up to the dangers and act quickly.

Particularly at risk are private schools. Inflation has caused tariffs to rise rapidly over the past two decades and thus they have become unaffordable for all but the wealthy.

As a result, such schools, especially those with dormitories, depend on Chinese students to help balance books.

Since 2014, a network of Chinese enterprises has quietly bought the tough centers.

No one knows how far this will go.

Some will shrug and say that it is better to support such institutions with Chinese money than to look closely at them. But this ignores much more important issues.

For example, three schools and a network of colleges are now owned by the Bright Scholar Group, run by Yang Huiyan, whose billionaire father is a longtime member of the Chinese Communist Party. Basically, this is nothing short of a communist invasion of part of the Britains private education sector.

With the educational integrity of thousands of British children at stake, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson (pictured) should address this as an urgent matter

With the educational integrity of thousands of British children at stake, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson (pictured) should address this as an urgent matter

Meanwhile, there is the role of the Confucius Institutes. Under the control of the Chinese government, its students are taught a heavily purified version of Chinese history and politics.

No mention is made of the plight of Uighur Muslims or the eradication of democracy in Hong Kong.

It is a supreme irony that one school, Thetford Grammar School in Norfolk, is now in the hands of Hong Kong-based China Financial Services Holdings.

This school is the alma mater of the radical thinker Thomas Paine, the author of Human Rights, whose beliefs helped create the United States of America.

The fact is that our government has been very pro-China for a long time and all because of money talks.

With the educational integrity of thousands of British children at stake, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson needs to address this as a matter of urgency.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: