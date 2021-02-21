3-wheels emerge as the main choice of EV | Delhi News





New Delhi: Since the start of the Delhi electric vehicle policy in August last year, three wheels have emerged as the best-selling electric vehicles in the capital. A total of 5,534 new electric wheels have been registered and more users are coming forward to make the switch.

The Delhi Government, meanwhile, is running the Delhi Switch campaign focused on raising awareness of the benefits of three-wheeled electrics along with the benefits offered under the Delhi EV policy for those who want to make the switch from ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles ) in electrical. In the second week of the campaign, many users, environmentalists, celebrities and industry leaders came forward to express their support for the campaign.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said: We are constantly receiving positive feedback from original equipment manufacturers that many people have expressed interest in making the transition from ICE to electric vehicles. The Delhi government has led the way in promoting electronic returns for the past few years by providing a subsidy of Rs 30,000.

The Minister of Transport said that according to the policy of electric vehicles, the same subsidy was extended to electronic carts / chargers and electric vehicles as well. Incentives for removal of up to Rs 7,500 are also available. E-vehicle can meet e-rickshaws in providing zero pollution connection last mile in Delhi. The Delhi government will soon introduce a scheme to facilitate easy registration of electronic vehicles, he added.

Subsidies provided by the Delhi government for electric vehicles reduce the total cost of owning three electric wheels by up to 26%. By switching to electric vehicles, an individual buyer can save approximately Rs 29,000 per year. Similarly, subsidies offered on an electric e-rickshaw reduce the total cost of ownership by up to 33%, Gahlot said.

Under Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, 177 three-wheeled models are available and legal for the purchase and removal of incentives in 68 manufacturers.

Sunil Kumar who recently switched to EV said, e-rickshaw earns me my living. I received a subsidy of Rs 30,000, and the registration fee and road tax were waived by EV policy. I would urge three wheel owners in Delhi to switch to an electronic reversal as it would reduce pollution levels while helping you save money. Another person, Ravi, said the e-rickshaw is very easy to charge and has a plug-and-charge mechanism. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

