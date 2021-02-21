Government of Prime Minister Modi Ghulam Nabi Azad official red carpet event Close Congress at BJP





Image Source: PTI Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Free Averted from the Gandhi family, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was seen taking one more step in a direction that would bring him much closer to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. In what appeared to be a rare occasion, the Modi government opened the red carpet for Azad on Saturday as it invited him to a cultural gala event organized by the Ministry of Minority Affairs Union. Colorful congress posters and banners were set up around the Ambedkar International Center, the scene where Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh welcomed the veteran Congressman, who was recently praised for his statesmanship. by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his farewell speech to the MPs leaving Rajya Sabha. Saturday’s event was the second such incident in a series when the Modi government praised Azad, who is so far seen as a dissident from Rahul Gandhi camp. Once a strong player of Rajiv Gandhi, Azad was not given another term in the Supreme Chamber. A few days back, Mallikarjun Kharge, considered close to the Gandhi family, was appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha instead of Azad. Posters of a Congress leader at an event organized by the Modi government were seen for the first time in the national capital. The audience at the Ambedkar Center was surprised to see Azad sitting with Jitendra Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in ​​the front row of VVIP. Coincidentally, Singh and Azad both come from Jammu and Kashmir. The event titled “Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat”, a ‘Mushaira’ (Urdu poetry recital) organized by the government, officially recognized Azad as an honorary guest. Most Urdu poets, including Waseem Barelvi, a well-known figure in the Urdu literary world, also praised the Congress leader. Some other poets also mentioned the name of Azad by dais and addressed him their poetic recitals. While Congress has not given any significant responsibility to Azad since he withdrew from Rajya Sabha, Saturday’s Mushaira is now being seen as an event which seems to have brought Azad closer to the BJP. “Azad sahab is a real statesman, he could be the face of BJP in the Valley in the near future. A person like him commands respect across party lines,” said a BJP official present in the auditorium. Earlier on February 9, Prime Minister Modi gave a tearful farewell to the Congress veteran, saying he respected Azadji as a “true friend” and would not let him retire, and would continue to take his advice. his. Modi said it would be difficult for Azad’s successor in Rajya Sabha to match him as he has set very high standards as an MP and as Leader of the Opposition. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also described Azad as a “sound mind in the public life of the nation” and someone who “speaks softly but conveys his point of view effectively”. Modi’s emotional speech for Azad had led to speculation that the veteran congressional leader, sidelined by his party’s top command, could join the ruling party in the coming days. READ ALSO: Opinion | Why Congress should not allow Ghulam Nabi Azad to retire







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos