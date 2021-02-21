Aam Aadmi party claims civil bodies seeking 10 percent mediation of MP-MLA funds, BJP denies





“The Aam Aadmi party is extremely opposed to the disgusting BJP movement,” Durgesh Pathak New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi (AAP) party on Saturday claimed that the BJP-led MCD is seeking 10 per cent mediation from MP-MLA funds. House leader Narendra Chawla, however, called the allegations false. At a press conference, VET leader Durgesh Pathak said the party opposes “the BJP ‘s shameful move and demands the immediate withdrawal of the proposal”, adding that VET advisers will oppose it at home and take the matter to the public. “The councilors and mayors run by BJP are also seeking a 10 per cent mediation in MP-MLA funds,” Mr Pathak claimed. He claimed that BJP advisers “are competing to be Mr 10 per cent and BJP has become a private mafia. So far, corrupt BJP advisers were taking 10 per cent of the money from contractors and now want to commit corruption by taking it legally 10 percent of MP-MLA funds “. “The Aam Aadmi party is extremely opposed to the BJP’s despised move and demands the immediate withdrawal of the proposal,” Mr Pathak said. Responding, Mr. Chawla said the decision to charge 10 per cent of the service tax for the execution of development projects through the Local Development funds of the MP and MLA was taken to ensure timely payment of the salary of SDMC employees. He said the VET spokesman is making false allegations without checking the details of the previous proposal previously. Before making any such allegations, the VET leader needs to understand how pay will be given to employees on time, he said. On the one hand, the Delhi government has stopped providing funding for MCD salaries and on the other hand, it is making every effort to stop revenue generation by civilian agencies, Mr Chawla claimed.

