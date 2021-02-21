China, Vietnam agree to increase cooperation on strike crimes





Chinese State Counselor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi (L) and To Lam (C), a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of the Central Committee of Vietnam and the Minister of Public Security of Vietnam, co-host of the Seventh China Public -Vietnam Ministerial meeting on security cooperation against crime in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 19, 2021. (Photo: Xinhua) The public security ministers of China and Vietnam have agreed to step up co-operation on serious crimes. The two sides pledged at the seventh China-Vietnam ministerial meeting on co-operation against crime held Friday in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi. Speaking a lot about the achievements that the public security departments of the two countries have made since the last meeting, Chinese State Adviser and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi said at the meeting that both departments have supported political guidance, unity, mutual assistance. and communication, ensuring the proper direction of China-Vietnam law enforcement cooperation. In the new circumstances, the two sides must consolidate their traditional friendship, deepen pragmatic co-operation and maintain mutual security more than ever, Zhao said. He called on both sides to give priority to ensuring their political security, to design their law enforcement co-operation strategically and to deepen co-operation in areas such as the destruction of cross-border gambling, the crackdown on fraud. telecom and anti-terrorism. Zhao hopes that both sides can further contribute to the sustainable and healthy development of the China-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as well as to the security and stability of both countries and the region. For his part, To Lam, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of the Central Committee of Vietnam and Minister of Public Security of Vietnam, said at the meeting that law enforcement cooperation between China and Vietnam has played an important role in defense and the political security and social stability of the two countries, which is in line with the long-term and fundamental interests of the peoples. Following the meeting, the two sides signed documents on co-operation in areas including immigration and cybercrime fraud and telecom fraud. Later Friday, Zhao met with Vietnam’s National Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich, saying China is ready to work with Vietnam to deepen pragmatic cooperation in border management and entry and exit in order to make China the border. -Vietnam a “peaceful, harmonious, orderly and prosperous model in border management. Noting that China-Vietnam cooperation in law enforcement security and national defense is an important pillar of relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Communist Party of China and the two countries, Lich said Vietnam is ready to improve management cooperation and fight cross-border crimes with China to consolidate solidarity and friendship between the two countries.

