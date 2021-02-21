International
The opposition rejects the ordinances for open voting of the Senate – Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Opposition in Senate on Saturday rejected ordinance calling for open voting for upper house of parliament, with PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani going to the extent required to blame President Dr. Arif Alvi for promulgating the ordinance to move forward the agenda of the ruling parties.
Participating in the discussion on the presidential ordinance, the agenda with a point of the required session, Mr. Rabbani accused the president of violating the Constitution.
He said the president knew that a bill to change the constitution was already in the National Assembly even then he sent a reference to the Supreme Court. The president also knew he had foreshadowed the two chambers of parliament and the next day promulgated an ordinance in Senate polls, though he knew the reference was pending before the rooftop court.
“Today we should have discussed a resolution of indictment under Article 47 of the Constitution against the president,” he said. Rabbani.
Rabbani calls for blaming the president
The former President of the Senate said that according to Article 89 of the Constitution, the ordinance should have been thrown in each of the two chambers at its first session of the session (after the promulgation of the ordinance). As the National Assembly met on Friday and the Senate on Saturday, the ordinance was placed neither in the assembly nor in the upper house.
He argued that the ordinance was intended for interim legislation as the Supreme Court had stated several times that such legislation was temporary and that it could last for a maximum of 120 days and then automatically die if not approved and can again be left out. aside through a resolution of disapproval.
If the Senate polls are held under the ordinance, then it will have its consequences and there will open a huge court door whether the election was valid or not after the ordinance ends. Just to prevent a revolt in the party (PTI), constitutional institutions are being undermined, he said.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said the opposition should have supported the open Senate election. We must end the policy of buying and selling votes in Senate elections.
He called for the restoration of the sanctity of the house by bringing transparency to the electoral process.
The Prime Minister’s Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan objected to certain parts of Mr Rabbani’s speech and asked if it was a distrust of the case pending before the top court.
Referring to sub-article II of article 89, he said the ordinance would have force and effect as an act of parliament and then asked if a foreigner had promulgated the ordinance? Article 50 defines the parliament, composed of the president and his two chambers. If it is misspelled, then let’s change it, Mr Awan said. If this presidential ordinance is bad, then remove all ordinances, martial law regulations, and LFOs from the Constitution.
He said the president could exercise exclusively advisory jurisdiction under Article 186.
Regarding the blame, Mr. Babar said, they (opposition) would be welcome. It would fight and fail just as a two-time impeachment against an American president could not succeed.
He said that whatever decision would come from the Supreme Court, it would be before March 3 and would be implemented.
Opposition leader Raja Zafarul Haq said the opposition supported the position taken by the Pakistan Election Commission that voting should be by secret ballot under the Constitution and that through an ordinance, the Constitution could not be changed.
House Leader Dr Shahzad Waseem acknowledged that through the ordinance, the Constitution was not being changed.
Citing an All-Committee report on the subject, which was brought to the Senate in May 2016, he said one of the recommendations for bringing transparency to Senate polls was to write the name of a lawmaker on the ballot paper so that the voter can be identified if a party chairman wants to verify if he or she was in line with the party line and if he or she had violated it. Then there was also the mention of de-ul-ul a member challenging the party line by invoking the defect clause, he added.
He said the Senate intended to give proportional representation to political parties, being its underlining spirit, but the element of money and other offers would kill that spirit and lawmakers would go for small interests.
Jamaat-i-Islami Mushtaq Ahmad backed the call for the presidents to be blamed and said he (the president) had violated his powers while waiting for the two houses to be prorogged to promulgate an ordinance.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan said the six prime ministers determined to bring transparency and remove the role of money in politics.
The hearing was adjourned after the motion was discussed.
Published in Agim, 21 February 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]