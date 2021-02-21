India trying to deceive the world through ‘guided tours’ in Kashmir held: FO – Gazeta





ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Saturday that India was trying to deceive the world about the situation in occupied Kashmir through guided tours. FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, responding to media questions about the Delhi-based foreign diplomats’ visit to occupied Kashmir, said: “Such guided trips to the occupied territory and meetings with hand-selected people have been established. to create a smoke screen to divert attention from gross human rights violations to the illegal measures of the IIOJK and India to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory. The Indian government received 24 foreign diplomats on a two-day visit to occupied Jammu and Kashmir to assert that the situation in the region is normal after its annexation in August 2019. The Indian government received 24 foreign diplomats on a visit to the occupied valley The visit to occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which was the third by a group of diplomats, followed the holding of the District Development Council (DDC) elections last year and the restoration of the high-speed internet earlier this month. The Indian government, through the visit, tried to show the so-called development in the area and the political participation of the local people. The FO spokesman said India’s development story was intended to deceive machinations to further devalue and deprive the Kashmiris of the rights of people who had been reduced to a minority on their land through ongoing demographic restructuring in defiance of relevant UNSC resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention. India can not even imagine normalcy with the constant military siege and restrictions on the fundamental freedoms of the Kashmiri people. “People’s rights to assembly, free movement, freedom of expression and even the security of life and property are routinely violated in the IIOJK with impunity,” said Mr Chaudhri. The talk of inclusive development while hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri are being deprived of basic rights and economic opportunities is a farce, he said. The spokesman recalled a statement from the UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues and the Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion and Belief, who expressed concerns about the rights of Kashmiri Muslims threatened following India’s annexation of the region. The statement, which coincided with the end of a diplomatic visit to Kashmir, noted: The loss of autonomy and the establishment of direct rule by the government in New Delhi suggests that the people of Jammu and Kashmir no longer have their own government and have lost the power to legislate. or amend laws in the region to ensure the protection of their rights as a minority. Regarding India’s claim to the Kashmir elections, the spokesman said that no false electoral exercise in occupied Kashmir could replace the plebiscite mandated by the UN Security Council under the auspices of the UN. Published in Agim, 21 February 2021

