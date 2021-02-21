International
UN Secretary-General thanks India for donating doses of Covid 2 lakh vaccine to peacekeepers
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has thanked the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for providing a Covid-19 vaccine to all UN peacekeepers – nearly 95,000 troops in 12 missions around the world.
“UN Secretary-General thanks EAM for providing 2,00,000 doses of Covid vaccine to UN peacekeepers,” TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN, was quoted as saying. YEARS.
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had made the announcement about the gift earlier last week at the United Nations Security Council open debate on the Implementation of Resolution 2532.
“Keeping in mind the UN peacekeepers who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 2,00,000 doses for them. Our contribution has also supported the SAARC Covid-19 Emergency Fund,” he said. .
Jaishankar had also called for co-operation within the COVAX framework, which is trying to provide adequate doses of vaccines for the poorest nations.
Stop ‘vaccine nationalism’; indeed, actively encourage internationalism, he stressed. “The accumulation of excessive doses will defeat our efforts towards achieving collective health security,” the minister said.
Stressing this, the UN Secretary-General said: “India has been a global leader in pandemic response efforts. Evaluate efforts to strengthen the COVAX structure by ensuring equal access to vaccines.”
India Vaccine Gift
Twenty-five nations worldwide have already received the Made in India vaccine and forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, starting with Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands. Jaishankar said at the KBB debate.
“The Bhagavad Gita states’ do your job with the well-being of others always in mind.” This is the spirit in which India approaches the Covid challenge and encourages this Council to work collectively to address its various dimensions, “he said.
In its most recent effort, India on Saturday delivered an additional 1,00,000 doses of the Covid-19 Maldives vaccine.
The Maldives was the first country to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India when India donated 1,00,000 doses in January.
