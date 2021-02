‘Shocked’ by more civilian deaths in Myanmar protests calls for end to bloodshed – Mothership.SG

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg The Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday, February 20, they were shocked by reports of civilian casualties following the use of deadly force by Myanmar authorities against demonstrators. Use of “unforgivable” deadly weapons In a statement, the MFA further said that the use of deadly weapons against unarmed civilians is “unforgivable”. They also strongly urged Myanmar security forces to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further injuries and loss of lives and to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and restore calm. “Authorities must prevent further violence and bloodshed,” the MFA said. The ministry added: “All parties must seek a political solution to national reconciliation, including a return to the path of democratic transition in Myanmar, through dialogue without the use of violence.” The MFA reiterated that if the situation continues to escalate, there will be “serious adverse consequences” for Myanmar and the region. Two other protesters died At least two civilians were killed in Mandalay when riot police opened fire on them on February 21, Reuters reported. They were shot in the head and chest, respectively. Numerous injuries were also reported. The military also claimed that a police officer had died from his injuries sustained in a protest. The military had taken control of the country in a coup on February 1, ousting the civilian government led by former leader Aung San Suu Kyi. They had cited alleged voter fraud in last November’s elections, which the National League for Democracy (NLD) won by a landslide. The election commission rejected the fraud allegations, which were not substantiated by any evidence. Despite the death of a 20-year-old woman who was shot in the head by police, Myanmar citizens had continued to take to the streets to protest the coup and call for the release of Suu Kyi and other detained NLD leaders -së. Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had previously urged Myanmar authorities not to shoot directly at unarmed civilians. Singaporeans in Myanmar were advised to remain vigilant In view of the volatile situation, Singaporeans in Myanmar are advised to stay inside as much as possible and avoid unnecessary travel to areas where protests are taking place. Singaporeans are reminded to stay vigilant and closely monitor local news. In addition to taking the necessary precautions for their personal safety, they are advised that Sign up immediately, so that the MFA can contact them if the need arises. The main image framed through @ HsuChiKo1 / Twitter







