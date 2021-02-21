Special category status for Andhra Pradesha should, says CMJagan Mohan Reddy- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated on Saturday that rapid state industrialization is possible only if Special Category Status (SCS) is granted to the State. He urged the Center to expedite the approval of the revised cost estimates of the Polavaram Irrigation Project for the timely completion of the project. Attending the sixth meeting of Niti Aayog’s Steering Council chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister said the split resulted in the State being deprived of a Tier-1 city, infrastructure, employment opportunities and financial resources. “The rapid industrialization of my country is possible only if it is given the status of a special category. “This was a commitment made on the floor of Parliament and it was a precondition for partition,” Jagan said. “For India to become a formidable force in manufacturing, we need to conduct a thorough study and analyze the factors that have contributed to the success of countries that have demonstrated good progress in the manufacturing sector. In my opinion, the five important obstacles for the growth of the production sector are the excessive cost of funds available from our financial institutions, the high cost of energy, delays related to land procurement, delays and complexity in issuing legal permits and rigid labor laws. with each of these obstacles, State and Center governments need to take a deeper effort to understand the root cause and make a conscious effort to introduce reforms to mitigate these obstacles, “Jagan noted. He said for the construction of infrastructure, even state-owned enterprises benefit from loans from financial institutions like PFC and REC with a higher interest rate of 10 to 11 percent per year. If this is the difficulty that PSUs face, one can imagine the dire situation of the private sector. The Prime Minister affirmed that despite his government’s commitment to providing a business-friendly environment, industrialization has not yet gained the required growth momentum in the state. “This is due to some restrictions, resulting from the unjust and unequal disruption of the former state of Andhra Pradesh,” he said, adding that under Special Category Status it is the only solution.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos