Latest LIVE News February 21:



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of BJP national officials in New Delhi on Sunday. The meeting will be held at the NDMC congress center in the national capital from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the meeting. It will be chaired by party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda,” the party said in a statement. In addition to the holders of national offices, charge d’affaires and co-heads of states and heads of state will attend the meeting, the release said. Read also – BJP Youth Leader Pamela Goswami Found With Cocaine Value For Rupees In Kolkata, Arrested Meanwhile, Army sources have revealed that the tenth round of Corps commander-level talks between India and China lasted for 16 hours and ended in Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC around 2am on Sunday morning. “Both sides discussed disconnection from the points of friction, including the Gogra Heights, Hot Springs and Depsang areas,” Army sources said. Read also – Latest News Updates February 19: 1305 Sealed Buildings in Mumbai After COVID Cases Continue to Build On the other hand, E Sreedharan, Chief Advisor at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will join BJP today. He expects to compete in the upcoming Kerala assembly polls, scheduled for April-May. He is also ready to become Prime Minister if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Kerala. Read also – Bhayankar Janloot Party: Congress accuses BJP of plundering the country by raising fuel prices “If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become prime minister. The party has not asked me so far as it is very premature. But if BJP asks me, I am ready to take the post and show how a state can be run efficiently if we run the DMRC, “Sreedharan told ANI.

$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos