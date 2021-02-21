A nice warm-up to finish the weekend before the rain, the winds arrive!





BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Abundant sunshine was present Saturday as little snow and ice melted in south-center Kentucky. However, it did not melt all as we have an impressive snow pack for this area – at least until Sunday! A nice heat while more snow, ice melts! (WBKO) As of Feb. 11, Bowling Green had not seen temperatures above freezing – until Saturday! Our 38-year-old senior felt like a sauna compared to the temperament the region had last week with the Arctic eruption! If you thought Saturday felt warm, Sunday will bring very high scores for this time of year! As the warm air moves late tonight on Sunday, there is a possibility of fog developing, but with the air near the surface still relatively dry, it does not appear to be prevalent. On Sunday during the day we will see clouds rising during the late afternoon – otherwise most of the day will boast more sunshine along with warm temperatures as the high points will be in the upper 40s up to 50s from the middle of the middle! Winds will be windy from the south between 10-15 mph with high winds up to 30 mph during the day. Rainfall moves across the region late Sunday night through Monday morning and can drop rapid tenths of rainfall down to a quarter of an inch. In addition, the winds will be strong from the south with gorges overnight up to 40 mph! Once the rain shifts early Monday, things get even warmer as they reach Tuesday in the ’50s, even pushing Wednesday to 60. What may feel like the beach will be seasonal only for south-central Kentucky ! Temperatures will then moderate over the weekend over the next weekend with increases in the upper 40s to lower 50s with heavy rainfall Thursday through Saturday. Bowling Green 3-Day Forecast: Sunday: Clouds grow. Smell and much warmer. High 52. Low 37. S wind with 14 mph. MONDAY: Morning showers with clear skies. Coolant. High 43. Low 30. Wind W with 11 mph. Tuesday: Sunny. Warmer. High 54. Low 36. SW winds with speed 8 mph. Saturday Climate Information for Bowling Green: Today’s height: 38 Low Today: 9 Normal High: 51 Lower Normal: 31 High Record: 79 (2018) Low Record: -4 (2015) Today’s rainfall: 0.00 Monthly rainfall: 1.85 (-1.00) Annual precipitation: 5.87 (-0.59) Today’s snowfall: 0.0 Seasonal snowfall: 8.8 Today dusk: 5:31 pm The next day at Sunrise: 6:27 am Air quality: moderate (ozone count: 44 / small particle count: 56) Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos