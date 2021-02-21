International
India adding 12 million people to the working population every year: Tough Vardhan
- The population decline can be attributed to the expected decline in the total fertility rate from 2.37 during 2011-2015 to 1.73 during 2031-35, which could lead to a large population decline under the age of 15.
from hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hiindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED N ON FEBRUARY 21, 2021 10:51 AM
The percentage of the working age population in the country is expected to go up to 65% and its youth population will drop to 227 million by 2036, said Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan.
India is currently in a phase of demographic transition with a significant percentage of its youth population. The young population in the 15-24 age group is projected to fall from 233 million in 2011 to 227 million in 2036. However, the percentage of the working age population is expected to increase from 61% in 2011 to 65% in 2036. India is adding 12 million people in the working population every year, Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.
He was addressing the population vs. Planet e-Conclave organized by the news agency WION.
The population decline can be attributed to the expected decline in the total fertility rate from 2.37 during 2011-2015 to 1.73 during 2031-35, which could lead to a large population decline under the age of 15.
The health minister added that the government is making tireless efforts in order for Indias youth to fulfill their potential and fulfill their aspirations while contributing to India’s progress. He also said that the government led by Narendra Modi does not want to leave anyone behind according to the development agenda set under his leadership and described that self-reliant India will depend on the ‘shoulders of empowered youth.
India is moving towards rational exploitation of its youth by strengthening family planning services and improving education for girls. The government also aims to increase women’s participation in the workforce, the health minister said.
Vardhan said educating women is essential in declining fertility. He said the nation has taken tremendous steps in reducing teenage pregnancy by cheating on teenage marriages. He noted that teenage marriages fell from 47% to 26.8% and teenage pregnancy rates fell from 16% to 7%. He said these interventions are now showing their results and are giving dividends as India is trying to stabilize its population.
India is knocking on the door to reach the fertility replacement level and has made tremendous progress in reducing maternal mortality as well as child mortality. India can achieve the goal of population stabilization with perseverance and commitment, said Harsh Vardhan.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
SHUT
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]