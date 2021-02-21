India adding 12 million people to the working population every year: Tough Vardhan

The percentage of the working age population in the country is expected to go up to 65% and its youth population will drop to 227 million by 2036, said Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan.

India is currently in a phase of demographic transition with a significant percentage of its youth population. The young population in the 15-24 age group is projected to fall from 233 million in 2011 to 227 million in 2036. However, the percentage of the working age population is expected to increase from 61% in 2011 to 65% in 2036. India is adding 12 million people in the working population every year, Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.

He was addressing the population vs. Planet e-Conclave organized by the news agency WION.

The population decline can be attributed to the expected decline in the total fertility rate from 2.37 during 2011-2015 to 1.73 during 2031-35, which could lead to a large population decline under the age of 15.

The health minister added that the government is making tireless efforts in order for Indias youth to fulfill their potential and fulfill their aspirations while contributing to India’s progress. He also said that the government led by Narendra Modi does not want to leave anyone behind according to the development agenda set under his leadership and described that self-reliant India will depend on the ‘shoulders of empowered youth.

India is moving towards rational exploitation of its youth by strengthening family planning services and improving education for girls. The government also aims to increase women’s participation in the workforce, the health minister said.

Vardhan said educating women is essential in declining fertility. He said the nation has taken tremendous steps in reducing teenage pregnancy by cheating on teenage marriages. He noted that teenage marriages fell from 47% to 26.8% and teenage pregnancy rates fell from 16% to 7%. He said these interventions are now showing their results and are giving dividends as India is trying to stabilize its population.

India is knocking on the door to reach the fertility replacement level and has made tremendous progress in reducing maternal mortality as well as child mortality. India can achieve the goal of population stabilization with perseverance and commitment, said Harsh Vardhan.