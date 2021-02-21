International
Kashmiri celebrates the Urs of Sufi Hazrat Ahmad Parry Sahab in Srinagar
Urs is the anniversary of the death of a Sufi saint, usually held in his shrine and celebrated for his union with God.
Worshipers in Srinagar on Saturday gathered to celebrate the Ursa of the holy Sufi Hazrat Ahmad Parry Sahab, whose mausoleum is located in the Nawabazar area of the district.
A large number of worshipers, including men, women and children, bowed and offered special prayers at the shrine which sounded with recitations of verses from the Holy Qur’an.
Nadeem Mehjoor, a worshiper speaking to ANI said, “Sufism is ending or I must say it is over in the world. Sufi Hazrat Ahmad Parry Sahab’s massage was not to discriminate between religions.
“Urs’s ultimate goal is whoever reads his name will go to heaven with him,” said a dedicated Nadeem Mehjoor.
“According to the history of Sufism, the message of this saint was to spread peace and prosperity and brotherhood among the communities,” Nadeem further said.
During the festivities, Mehfi-e-Sama (a Sufi musical event) was also organized in which the poetry of Hazrat Ahmad Parry and Waza Mehmood was recited by the singers of the valley.
Many people from all over the Kashmir valley attended the annual event. Kashmir is known not only for its beauty but also for its Sufi culture all over the world. The leading Sufi poets of the Kashmir valley have delivered the message of peace and municipal harmony throughout their lives with their poetry.
This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text.
