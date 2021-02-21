International
Indo-China military talks last about 16 hours
Talks at the Corps Commander level began around 10 a.m. on February 20 and ended at 2 a.m. on February 21
India and China held extensive discussions on expanding the secession process in eastern Ladakh 10th round of military talks which lasted for about 16 hours, official sources said Sunday.
Read also: Hindu Explains | Separation plan between India and China along the LAC
Corps Commander-level talks at the Moldova border crossing on the Chinese side of the Current Control Line (LAC) began around 10 a.m. on Feb. 20 and ended at 2 a.m. on Feb. 21, they said.
Sources said the focus of the talks was to advance the disconnection process at points of friction such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh.
However, so far there has been no official word on the talks.
The talks took place two days after the two military completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong Tso in the high-altitude region.
In the talks, India is learned to have insisted on a faster secession process in areas such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang to reduce tensions in the region.
On the evening of February 20, sources had said that reducing tensions in the region was the broad priority of the talks. India has all along asserted that secession at all points of friction was necessary to de-escalate the situation in the region.
On February 11, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced in Parliament that India and China reached a secession agreement on the North and South shores of Lake Pangong mandating both sides to stop deploying troops in a phased, coordinated and verifiable manner. .
Under the deal, he said China would withdraw its troops east of the Finger 8 areas on the north shore of Lake Pangong while Indian personnel would be stationed at their permanent base at the Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region. A similar move would occur on the south shore of the lake, he said.
Sources said the bodies of both sides have been withdrawn to positions in accordance with the agreement.
The disconnection process began on 10 February.
The Indian delegation to Saturday’s talks was led by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, Commander of the 14th Leh-based Corps.
In his statement to Parliament, the Minister of Defense also said that it was agreed to convene the next meeting of the top commanders of both sides within 48 hours of the end of the secession in the areas of Lake Pangong in order to resolve all issues. other remaining.
Days later, the defense ministry said other unresolved issues, including Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra, would be taken up in future talks between the two countries’ military commanders.
The border stalemate between the Indian and Chinese armies erupted on May 5 after a violent clash in the areas of Lake Pangong and the two sides gradually expanded their deployment rushing into tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weapons even as both sides continued military and talks diplomatic.
Read also: India should give priority to return to status quo ante in LAC: Shyam Saran
Last year, the Chinese military built several bunkers and other structures in the areas between Finger 4 and 8 and had blocked all Indian patrols beyond Finger 4, prompting strong reaction from the Indian Army.
In the nine rounds of military talks, India had specifically insisted on withdrawing Chinese troops from Finger 4 to Finger 8 on the north shore of Lake Pangong. Mountain thrusts in the area are referred to as Fingers.
For its part, the Chinese side was insisting on the withdrawal of Indian troops from some strategic peaks on the southern shore of the lake. About five months back, Indian troops occupied a number of strategic heights in the Mukhpari, Rechin La and Magar hill areas around the south coast after Chinese PLA tried to intimidate them in the area.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]