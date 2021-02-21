The most beautiful UK cities to see in the spring according to Instagram

After a difficult year of blockages and tight travel restrictions, many of us are dreaming of a spring break.

Maybe Italian city holidays and Mexican beach excursions are off the cards for a while, but there may still be a chance we might be able to enjoy a spring break in the UK.

Premier Inn has researched more than 500 global cities on Instagram to see which locations are most shared in the spring.

Surprisingly, London is the most Instagrammedmed city in the world in the spring, ahead of Paris, New York, Moscow and Seattle.

There were over 73,000 mentions of #SpringinLondon on this site.

A spokesman for the Premier Inn said: “With travel so limited at the moment, they were busy dreaming about where to go when the sun starts to shine again, and Instagram has revealed some beautiful ideas for the most beautiful cities in the spring.

“The UK capital comes out on top not only nationally but for the whole world, and our research also highlights some other beautiful cities both in the UK and abroad that would be perfect for a holiday much-needed spring. “

So what other UK cities are people sharing on Instagram over the spring?

Edinburgh

There were more than 1,330 mentions of #SpringinEdinburgh on Instagram.

The city boasts beautiful cherry blossoms and Instagram users are shooting pictures of trees as well as images of The Meadows Wet from the Sun.

Strange roads like Circus Lane flooded with morning rays inspired Instagrammers to share as well.

Glasgow

There were over 1,000 mentions of #SpringinGlasgow on Instagram.

The Scottish location is the third most popular British city on the photo sharing site.

Exchangers were eager to show off Pollock Park, Glasgows, the award-winning, beautiful side of Queens Park south of the city, and the Kelvin Walkway, a 10-mile rural road that overlooks the Clyde River.

Oxford

There were more than 760 mentions of #SpringinOxford on Instagram.

Of course, there were pictures of the river, accompanied by meadows of bright yellow pumpkins.

The pink petals on the trees from Magdalen Street and the beautiful flowers on the grounds of St John’s College were among the most fragmented.

Bristol

More than 340 photo captions on Instagram mentioned #SpringinBristol.

The beautiful Ashton Court fortune, and her deer, were among the most photographed spring sights.

Also photographed were the buzzing rivers below the green roof in Nightingale Valley, Brislington and the hidden garden at Bishops Knoll.

Exeter

#SpringinExeter had more than 320 mentions on Instagram.

Cherry blossoms on the city university premises were a popular sight, as were the drums near the water.

Most of the photos were of a bright umbrella installation in 2018, a work of art that unfortunately had to be removed due to heavy rain!

Leeds

There were more than 260 mentions of #SpringinLeeds on Instagram.

Users were sharing their alfresco picnic lunches in Park Square, along with purple crochets displayed in Potternewton Park.

Flowers outside Marjorie and the Arnold Ziff Building, the white petals near Kirkstall Abbey and the reddish tulips of Hyde Park were popular.

bath

We have more than 230 mentions of #SpringinBath on our photo sharing page.

From foggy sunrises to lilac wisteria at Camden Crescent, visitors and Bath residents alike enjoyed sharing their instant stuff.

Spring flowers in Victoria Park and the view of the greenery in front of the Royal Crescent were among the truly stunning images of the city of Somerset.

Brighton

#SpringinBrighton had more than 220 mentions on Instagram.

The seaside town showed off its sparkling water and the thriving gardens of the Brighton Pavillion.

The flower beds that lined the old Regency squares came to life as well as flourished in St Ann’s Well Gardens and Queens Park.

York

There were more than 180 #SpringinYork mentions on Instagram.

Thousands of daffodils exploded into life along the walls of York City, at Beningbrough Hall and Clifford’s Tower.

Pastel colored crocuses grow on the premises of York Minster, which is a medieval beauty all year round.