Daily COVID-19 cases in India recorded an increase for the fourth day in a row with the country registering 14,264 new cases, bringing the total to 1,09,91,651, according to updated data from the Union Ministry of Health. on February 21st. The death toll rose to 1,56,302 with 90 new casualties daily, up-to-date data showed at 8am. The country had registered 18,855 infections in one day on January 29th. The number of people recovering from the disease rose to 1,06,89,715 which translates to a COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.25 per cent and the accidental fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent. The active load of COVID-19 remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,45,634 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country accounting for 1.32% of the total case load, the data said. India’s COVID-19 rating had crossed the 20-lakh limit on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. She crossed 60 loops on September 28, 70 lakhs on October 11, crossed 80 cabbages on October 29, 90 loops on November 20, and crossed the one-spring limit on December 19. According to the ICMR, 21,09,31,530 samples were tested by 20 February with 6,70,050 samples tested on 20 February. The 90 new victims include 40 from Maharashtra, 13 from Kerala and 8 from Punjab. A total of 1,56,302 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 51,753 from Maharashtra followed by 12,457 from Tamil Nadu, 12,292 from Karnataka, 10,898 from Delhi, 10,246 from West Bengal, 8,714 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,167 from Andhra Pradesh. The Ministry of Health stressed that more than 70% of deaths occurred due to concomitant diseases. “Our figures are being agreed with the Indian Medical Research Council,” the ministry said on its website, adding that the distribution of the figures by the State is subject to further verification and approval.

The Ministry of Health stressed that more than 70% of deaths occurred due to concomitant diseases. "Our figures are being agreed with the Indian Medical Research Council," the ministry said on its website, adding that the distribution of the figures by the State is subject to further verification and approval.

