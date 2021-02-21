Connect with us

Dubai-Al Ain: Dhs2bn road improvement project reaches 60% of completion value

The Dubai Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA) said on Saturday that the Dhs2bn project to widen the Dubai-Al Ain Road has reached a completion rate of 60 per cent.

The project will improve the connection with the main roads in the Emirates, namely Ras Al Khor Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road and the Emirates Road.

Upon completion, it will double the road capacity from 6,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour per direction and also shorten the travel time on the Dubai-Al Ain Road, from the Bu Kadra intersection to the Emirates Road intersection, from 16 to 8 minutes during hours. peak, reported the Dubai Media Office.

It is expected to benefit 1.5 million people and will eliminate backlogs that previously stretched two kilometers.

Improvement of the Dubai-Al Ain Road project extends 17 km from the intersection of the Emirates Road to the intersection of Bu Kadra with Ras Al Khor.

It includes widening the road from three to six lanes and building service roads on both sides. Overall, the project involves the construction of six major intersections to serve residential communities on both sides of the Dubai-Al Ain Road such as Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubailand Residential Complex, Liwan and Dubai Design District. The bridges at the six intersections stretch 6,600 meters with slopes stretching 4,900 meters.

As part of the project, improvements will cover the intersection of Dubai-Al Ain Road with Emirates Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road, Nad Al Sheba Road, Al Meydan Road and Ras Al Khor Road.

Last year, RTA opened the Dubai-Al Ain Road intersection with Mohamed bin Zayed Road. The intersection, which has a total capacity of 36,000 vehicles per hour in all directions, has helped modernize traffic flow from Al Qusais to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the direction of Al Ain.

The intersection of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road with Dubai-Al Ain Road includes four two-lane ramps that stretch 2,600 meters to ensure free traffic at the intersection. According to RTA, the existing bridge on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road will be widened from three to six lanes in each direction in addition to the construction of service roads on both sides. A 220-meter two-lane bridge was built at the intersection of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road to create a U-Turn for vehicles coming from Dubai.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, CEO, Chairman of RTA Executive Board, said the contractors have completed the construction of ramps at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road in all directions, which are now fully open to traffic. Work is now underway to build the main bridge at the intersection to allow turns in all directions. Work is underway to connect the intersection of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road with the extension of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road which opened in 2018.

The project includes the construction of a four-lane crossing in each direction that could be expanded to five lanes in the future and the improvement of the existing diversion to serve traffic from the Dubailand Residential Complex heading west towards the Dubai-Al Ain road in the direction of of Dubai. A new diversion is being built to serve traffic from Dubai heading north to Academic City and Dubai Silicon Oasis. It is expected to be completed in the second quarter of next year, along with the construction of service roads on both sides of the Dubai-Al Ain road along with curves to serve development projects.

The project will see improvements to the existing Nad Al Sheba intersection to serve the movement of traffic from the Dubai-Al Ain Road to the Nad Al Sheba area and vice versa. Other in-process improvements cover the internal and external surface roads in Nad Al Sheba, which are scheduled to be completed during the second quarter of this year. The intersection of Al Meydan Road with Dubai-Al Ain Road will also be connected to Al Manama Road through a four-lane crossing in each direction. The existing bridge at the intersection of Al Meydan Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road will be modernized to serve Meydan development projects, Al Tayer said.



