No conditions for Indian climate activist during farmers’ protests





NEW DELHI, Feb 21 (AP): A 22-year-old Indian climate activist who is facing charges of insurgency for her alleged role in creating an online document aimed at helping expand farmer protests does not received bail on Saturday after the court said it would reserve its order for next week. Judge Dharmender Rana said the court will announce the parole order for Disha Ravis on parole on Tuesday, extending her judicial detention for another two days. Ravi is part of the Indian wing of Fridays for the Future, a global climate change movement founded by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. She was arrested last week at her home in the southern city of Bengaluru by New Delhi police. Officials have said the document Ravi shared on social media spread misinformation about ongoing protests by farmers and “tarnished India’s image. Ravi did not speak to the court herself but denied the allegations against her through her lawyer Siddarth Agarwal, who argued that the document, which authorities are calling a “toolkit”, was a “simple source document” used by social activists for the campaign. . Agarwal said police had no evidence to back up their claims that the document was responsible for violence during the farmers’ march on Jan. 26, Republic Day of India, when hitherto peaceful protests mostly erupted in clashes with police. Earlier this week, police said the document shared on social media showed that there was a “conspiracy behind the violence in which one protester was killed and hundreds of police and demonstrators were injured. Tens of thousands of farmers have camped out of New Delhi for months in protest against new agricultural laws they say will ruin their livelihoods. The protests have posed a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s Hindu nationalist government, which says laws are needed to modernize Indian agriculture. Police have registered a case of uprising against Ravi, who carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Prosecutions under colonial-era insurgency law are rare, but successive governments have used it to silence journalists, critics, and dissidents in India. Official figures show that the Modis government has used the law more than any other – by almost 30%. “If emphasizing the farmers’ protest on the global platform is an uprising, then I am guilty,” Agarwal told the court on behalf of Ravis. The court asked police to present evidence linking the January 26 violence to the document the climate activist shared on social media. “Is there any evidence? Or are we on assumptions or conjectures?” The court said. Ravi’s arrest, which comes after the government ordered Twitter to block certain accounts and accuse journalists of insurgency earlier this month, has drawn widespread condemnation within India and across the sea. Critics and opposition parties say her case highlights a growing dissent blow under the Modis government and has called her arrest harassment, intimidation and an attack on democracy. Protests in several Indian cities were held this week, with demonstrators demanding her immediate release. On Friday, Thunberg sent two tweets with a hashtag supporting Disha. “Freedom of speech and the right to protest and peaceful assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These should be an essential part of any democracy. #StandWithDishaRavi, Thunberg wrote on Twitter – AP







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos