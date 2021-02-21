Uttarakhand: Navy team measures the depth of the glacial lake at Uttarakhand Tapovan





In a joint operation, an Indian Air Force (ALH) Advanced Light Helicopter destroyed Navy divers to measure the depth of a glacial lake formed upstream of Tapovan in Uttarakhand after the devastating flood, the Navy said Sunday. At least 65 people were killed and 139 are missing after a glacial disaster in Chamoli state district on February 7th. The artificial lake was formed over the Rishiganga after the disaster. The operation by sea divers took place at an altitude of 14,000 meters above average sea level on Saturday. Navy divers undertook the challenging task of removing from the helo and recording depth using an echo handheld (depth measuring device) in waters near freezing. Throughout the evolution, IAF pilots maintained accurate positioning on difficult terrain, Marina said. The data will help scientists determine the pressure on the dam mud wall. The temporary body of water was formed after sediments that catastrophic flooding earlier this month knocked down, blocking the mouth of a stream that joins the Rishiganga River.

According to the Central Water Commission, the lake is 400 meters long, 25 meters wide and 60 meters deep. The catchment is not natural, the administration urgently needed to assess the condition of the catchment by measuring the water depth. With no road access and time critical, the Indian Navy diving team quickly mobilized at IAF ALH,? tha marina.









