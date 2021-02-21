Over 20 million years of life lost worldwide due to COVID-19, the study says





London, RESEARCHERS have assessed whether a total of 20.5 million years of life have been lost due to Covid-19 worldwide with an average of 16 years for individual deaths. have assessed whether aof 20.5 million years of life have been lost due toworldwide with an average of 16 years for individual deaths. Years of lost life the norm is the difference between the age of an individual at death and his longevity. Years lost rate due to pandemic has been between two and nine times higher than the average number of years of life lost to seasonal flu, said the study published in the journal Scientific Reports. “Our results confirm that the impact of covid-19 mortality is large, not only in terms of the number of deaths, but also in terms of years of life lost,” said the authors, who consider their study a view of the pandemic situation in early 2021. The study by a group researcher from several international universities and research centers, including Arolas Hector Pifarre and Guillem Lopez Casasnovas, both researchers at the Center for Research in Health and Economics at Pompeu Fabra Universities in Barcelona, ​​Spain, assessed the impact of premature mortality of Covid19. They did this by calculating years of life lost (YLL) due to covid-19 compared to YLL for other common diseases, such as the flu or cardiovascular disease. proclamation The study included data from 81 countries. They analyzed longevity data and made predictions of total deaths from Covid-19 by countries. The study included data from 81 countries. They analyzed longevity data and made predictions of total deaths from Covid-19 by countries. Of the total years of life lost, 44.9 percent occurred in individuals between the ages of 55 and 75, 30.2 percent among people under 55 and 25 percent in those over 75, the study said. In countries for which there were data on the number of deaths from sex, YLL was 44 percent higher in men than in women. In 35 of the countries studied, data coverage extends for at least nine months; in these cases, this suggests that it will probably include the full impacts of the pandemic in 2020, or at least its first waves, while for other countries, these figures are still rising. The authors warned that “these results should be understood in the context of an ongoing, evolving pandemic; this study is a picture of the potential effects of Covid-19 in the years of life lost on January 6, 2021.” SEE ALSO:

