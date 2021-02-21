MOSKW Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-controlled RT television network, recently called on the government to block access to Western social media.

She wrote: Foreign platforms in Russia must be shut down.

Her choice of social network for sending this message: Twitter.

While the Kremlin fears an open Internet formed by American companies, it simply cannot leave it.

The winter of Russian discontent, the waves of nationwide protests launched by the return of opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny, has been made possible by the countries’ free and open internet. The state controls television waves, but the dramatic online arrest of Mr Navalny after arriving in Moscow, his investigation into President Vladimir V. Putins claiming it was the secret palace and his supporters calling for protest were all broadcast to an audience of many of millions.

For years, the Russian government has set up technological and legal infrastructure to ban free speech on the Internet, leading to frequent predictions that the country could move towards Internet censorship, similar to China’s huge firewall.