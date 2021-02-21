Cases of Covid variants of S Africa, Brazil are falling, says Matt Hancock

Covid-19 cases linked to mutations in South Africa and Brazil are falling in Britain, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said today.

Hancock said there had been about 300 cases of the South African variant, which could undermine the vaccination program, but that they were from over a month ago, the news agency reported. Reuters.

“The latest data show that there are about a dozen new ones, so a much, much smaller number, and every time we find a new one we absolutely print it out,” he said.

Asked what impact the vaccine has had so far, he said there were signs it was reducing transmission and that hospital numbers were falling much faster than those in the first wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the British government says it intends to give every adult in the country a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by July 31, a month earlier than its previous target.

The goal is for anyone over the age of 50 or with a basic health condition to receive a stroke by April 15, instead of the previous May 1 target.

The manufacturers of the two vaccines Britain is using, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have both experienced supply problems in Europe. But UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday that we now think we have supplies “to speed up the vaccination campaign.

More than 17.2 million people have been given the first of two doses of the vaccine since the start of the UK inoculation campaign on December 8th.

The news comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with senior ministers Sunday to finalize a roadmap “from that national stalemate that will be announced on Monday.

Britain has had more than 120,000 deaths from coronaviruses, the highest number of deaths in Europe.